Who likes router on router action?

Talking about home wifi routers, not woodworking routers.

I've always heard that you shouldn't hook up a second router into your first router unless you put one of the routers into bridge mode or access point mode or whatever.

Well I just switched Internet providers to quantum fiber and they gave me a new router with wifi 7 capabilities. Awesome.

But certain devices, like my wyze cameras, only work on 2.4Ghz wifi. Supposedly this new router broadcasts on 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz at the same time, but I guess my wyze cams need throw own dedicated separate 2.4Ghz band, and my new router can't do that.

So I dig out an old Netgear nighthawk that I had saved from years ago and plug it into the new router. Now because Netgear sucks their own jizz out of their mother's asshole, it's 100% impossible to log into this old router to put it into bridge mode or access point mode.

But... it works.

It's still in router mode with the same settings I had years ago. And it's broadcasting a 2.4Ghz band that my wyze cams can join.

I'll never be able to change any of the settings, but I guess I don't need to, because the shit is working fine.

So everyone that said you can't plug a router into another router was wrong. I'm now thoroughly enjoying some dirty router on router action!
 
I have mesh router system plugged into my router, and then some Wi-Fi extender plugged into them. It's a Wi-Fi gangbang out there
 
Instead of doing bridge mode you could just disable NAT and DHCP on the secondary device. If you are wondering about wireless bridge mode, don't do that because it cuts your bandwidth in half with non commercial wireless devices

Also it's good practice to have your cameras in a different sub net
 
I like taking my woodworking router and routing my network router. And yes, it’s always a dick.
 
Routers? That's like one of those hub thingies right?
 
