Who likes router on router action?

Talking about home wifi routers, not woodworking routers.



I've always heard that you shouldn't hook up a second router into your first router unless you put one of the routers into bridge mode or access point mode or whatever.



Well I just switched Internet providers to quantum fiber and they gave me a new router with wifi 7 capabilities. Awesome.



But certain devices, like my wyze cameras, only work on 2.4Ghz wifi. Supposedly this new router broadcasts on 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz at the same time, but I guess my wyze cams need throw own dedicated separate 2.4Ghz band, and my new router can't do that.



So I dig out an old Netgear nighthawk that I had saved from years ago and plug it into the new router. Now because Netgear sucks their own jizz out of their mother's asshole, it's 100% impossible to log into this old router to put it into bridge mode or access point mode.



But... it works.



It's still in router mode with the same settings I had years ago. And it's broadcasting a 2.4Ghz band that my wyze cams can join.



I'll never be able to change any of the settings, but I guess I don't need to, because the shit is working fine.



So everyone that said you can't plug a router into another router was wrong. I'm now thoroughly enjoying some dirty router on router action!