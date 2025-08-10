Who knows, JJ might drop down to LHW ...

Luffy
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2017
- Messages
- 2,463
- Reaction score
- 1,654
This video has been trending. Seeing JJ said he's getting leaner and more like his LHW size, and Ank had called him firstly saying "come to light heavy and face Big Ank"... The Ank was radio silent for a while and started calling Alex rematch at all costs, I wouldn't find it hard that daddy goes back to light heavy to challenge big Ank with that KiTone IQ supplement that gives JJ a enhanced focus and better timing — which is legal as per the new rules and Pereira goes to HW instead. Switch places. Who knows