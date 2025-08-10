  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Who knows, JJ might drop down to LHW ...

This video has been trending. Seeing JJ said he's getting leaner and more like his LHW size, and Ank had called him firstly saying "come to light heavy and face Big Ank"... The Ank was radio silent for a while and started calling Alex rematch at all costs, I wouldn't find it hard that daddy goes back to light heavy to challenge big Ank with that KiTone IQ supplement that gives JJ a enhanced focus and better timing — which is legal as per the new rules and Pereira goes to HW instead. Switch places. Who knows
 
If Alex wins the belt back I could see it …..marketable stylistically winnable fight
 
