Who isn't bored off their a**?

Like, why start off with a break huh?
 
oski said:
I mean, seriously here. How are they starting this shit off with this?

sorry in advance
Click to expand...
You could make a version of your thread for every event. Not sure why anyone would bother at this point. Shit WMMA fights are here to stay. Obese HW fights are not all that much better. I may skip the Josh Parisian fight as well. All the rest looking forward to.
 
Leonard Haid said:
You could make a version of your thread for every event. Not sure why anyone would bother at this point. Shit WMMA fights are here to stay. Obese HW fights are not all that much better.
Click to expand...

At least there's always the threat of a one punch KO with the fat guys
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,422
Messages
55,213,296
Members
174,686
Latest member
Hagrid

Share this page

Back
Top