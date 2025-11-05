  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Who is your favorite street level hoodlum on the Wire?

  • Bird

    Votes: 2 4.3%

  • Slim Charles

    Votes: 10 21.7%

  • Bodie Broadus

    Votes: 14 30.4%

  • Poot

    Votes: 1 2.2%

  • Kenard

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Chris (Marlo's hired killer)

    Votes: 3 6.5%

  • Snoop (Marlo's hired killer)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Wee Bey

    Votes: 10 21.7%

  • Cheese

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Brother Mouzone (not a hoodlum but def a killer, like Chris)

    Votes: 4 8.7%

  • Cutty

    Votes: 2 4.3%
HHJ

HHJ

I am Lord. Ya Ya Ya.
Since Omar overwhelmingly won the other poll he can sit this one out.


10usw0.jpg
 
Thrawn33 said:
I thought Cutty was a solid dude...

...but ain't nobody better than Brother
Yeah he wound up bein one of the more likable and realistic dudes on the show. Him and Slim coulda had their own spinoff
 
HHJ said:
Yeah he wound up bein one of the more likable and realistic dudes on the show. Him and Slim coulda had their own spinoff
That woulda been fun.
 
lsa said:
Snoop was legit..
"Felicia Pearson (born May 18, 1980) is an American actress, rapper, and author. She played a fictionalized version of herself nicknamed "Snoop" on The Wire and wrote a 2007 memoir, Grace After Midnight, detailing her troubled childhood and time in prison for second-degree murder."

killed a girl when she was 14
Yeah you immediatley had to look up where the fuck they found someone like this when you first seen her, cos that is not acting hahahaha
 
HHJ said:
Yeah you immediatley had to look up where the fuck they found someone like this when you first seen her, cos that is not acting hahahaha
I mean
"For her performance in The Wire, Stephen King called her "perhaps the most terrifying female villain to ever appear in a television series."
 
Chris was also terrifying.

Dude really came off like a dude who has killed so many people, it's like crossing the street to him. Remember when he shot that lady inside Old Face Andre's store? or when they took Old Face to the derelict houses to nail him up inside? That was harsh as fuck man.
 
Remember the "pastor" / minister?
Dude did time for smuggling heroin IRL.
He should be on the list! :D
 
That was grimy how Prop Joe gave up Old Face to Marlo, only to get killed by Marlo later
 
Slim Charles all the way.

Loyal soldier with the brains to understand tough leadership decisions.

“If it’s a lie, then we fight on that lie”.

He knew Cutty fucked up but he took the blame and said I was in the way of his shot. He had a sense of decency which you don’t see much of in that life.
 
