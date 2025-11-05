Who is your favorite street level hoodlum on the Wire?

Yeah he wound up bein one of the more likable and realistic dudes on the show. Him and Slim coulda had their own spinoffI thought Cutty was a solid dude...
...but ain't nobody better than Brother
Yeah he wound up bein one of the more likable and realistic dudes on the show. Him and Slim coulda had their own spinoff
This shot is a cinematic masterpieceThe one and only Wee Bey
Yeah you immediatley had to look up where the fuck they found someone like this when you first seen her, cos that is not acting hahahahaSnoop was legit..
"Felicia Pearson (born May 18, 1980) is an American actress, rapper, and author. She played a fictionalized version of herself nicknamed "Snoop" on The Wire and wrote a 2007 memoir, Grace After Midnight, detailing her troubled childhood and time in prison for second-degree murder."
killed a girl when she was 14
Yeah you immediatley had to look up where the fuck they found someone like this when you first seen her, cos that is not acting hahahaha
I wish Bird was here, he be LOVIN polls like this.Someone voted Bird???
I figured the poll would be dominated by Slim Charles, Chris, Snoop and Wee Bey. Who voted for Bird?
This shot is a cinematic masterpiece
Omar was overrated.Since Omar overwhelmingly won the other poll he can sit this one out.