Who is your favorite crime leader on the Wire?

Who is your favorite crim leader on the Wire?

  • Proposition Joe

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Marlo Stanfield

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Avon Barksdale

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Greek ( who isn't even Greek)

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Stringer Bell (more like Avon's partner but still)

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Omar (who had his small band of Commando Robbers)

    Votes: 5 50.0%
  • Total voters
    10
HHJ

HHJ

Jeweled crown of ANKilonia
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
166,494
Reaction score
150,386
Not the guys who gotta do all the dirty work on the street but the ones tellin em what to do




kk.png
 
It's hard to pick !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

(Omar really does operate on the street level though, on his own too, but he is a leader of others still)


omar-coming.gif
 
The Greeks had it made though. The whole time all they had to do was sit in their coffee shop, or just go on vacation when shit got hot.

One of their boys got shot by Ziggy, but thats as bad as it ever got for them.
 
The fuck is the matter with you people??

ITS THE WIRE

this thread should dominate the forum.
 
Dont worry, im sure we will have another poll with Slim Charles, Brother Mouzone and Cheese, but YA GOTTA MAKE THIS ONE WORK FIRST
 
Thrawn33 said:
Omar had a code, kept his circle tight and wasn't after power.
Click to expand...
Word. They couldnt hire him to take out Brother. They had to trick him into doing it by lying about Brother being invovled in his lover's hit.
 
HHJ said:
Word. They couldnt hire him to take out Brother. They had to trick him into doing it by lying about him.
Click to expand...
Dude had the most positive masculine traits out of damn near any character in the series, and just happed to be gay. Reminded me of some folks I knew in the military, their preference is just part of who they are, not their whole identity.

A much more realistic take than the typical Hollywood stereotype.

It's like they can't write or produce shows like that anymore.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Thrawn33 said:
Dude had the most positive masculine traits out of damn near any character in the series, and just happed to be gay. Reminded me of some folks I knew in the military, their preference is just part of who they are, not their whole identity.

A much more realistic take than the Hollywood stereotype.
Click to expand...
It also made him stand out, because he never hid it, and it made it more embarassing for his opponents to constantly take L's against him. He was so formidable no one could say anything about it to his face.
 
Bodie is my favorite “crime” character……but Omar would have to be my favorite crime leader.

And the wire is my absolute favorite show. Grew up in MD….everything about the show brings back a little MD memory.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,163
Messages
58,027,215
Members
175,912
Latest member
Borhata

Share this page

Back
Top