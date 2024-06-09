Who is/was your favourite gimmick account on here?

markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
Kind of a lazy thread i know but I thought it could be amusing to some but what are y’alls favourite gimmick accounts on here?
My personal fave was @Ackmed and his near constant talk about Issy Mak.
He will be missed.
Another would be @Broadcast because Romania Number 1 Kickboxing country!!
What are some of yours?
What are some of yours?
