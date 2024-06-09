Who is/was your favourite gimmick account on here?

  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Kind of a lazy thread i know but I thought it could be amusing to some but what are y’alls favourite gimmick accounts on here?

My personal fave was @Ackmed and his near constant talk about Issy Mak.

He will be missed.

Another would be @Broadcast because Romania Number 1 Kickboxing country!!

What are some of yours?
 
@fica from sports bar. Just has a way with words. Incredibly talented.


Also the lego guy who finds lego pictures depicting serious shit in the war rooms. Just makes me laugh everyime.
 
Lol that sounds hilarious ts good having some levity.
 
@TidWell

With so much alpha male testosterone on this internet karate forum, we need some gay content from @TidWell as outlet
 
You mean which losers your favorite?
Like guy who spells words wrong on purpose or guy who acts like he's speaking in a Chinese accent ?
I'll go with none of them.
 
