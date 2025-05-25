Who is this goofy Bear clown that pays Rampage to hang out with him??

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,701
Reaction score
3,044
This dude is a straight wannabe that thinks he is a fighter because he “hangs out” with some that he pays.


Where did this guy come from? What’s his story and why is Rampage using this dude,
 
BigTruck said:
Why do you want pic of the dude? This is imo one of the few times someone speaks of someone you don't need a pic.
Click to expand...
I literally have no clue who they're talking about, perhaps that is why. I really don't care though, it was the perfect opportunity to use the pic and I seized the moment.
 
Bear's dad is rich from a paint ball business or something. Bear met a lot of famous people through paint balling, ie Anderson Silva, Paul brothers, Bieber (?) etc.

Bear is the guy who created the show which is backed by a group of investors. We can assume he's doing most of the leg work in the background and Rampage just shows up for a paycheck. Bear isn't the most likeable or charismatic guy so it's a good thing Rampage is a part of this
 
Shaolin Alan said:
"Bear" sounds like one of those D-bags who gives themselves their own nickname 🤡
Click to expand...

giphy.gif
 
DiazSlap said:
This dude is a straight wannabe that thinks he is a fighter because he “hangs out” with some that he pays.


Where did this guy come from? What’s his story and why is Rampage using this dude,
Click to expand...
He is an annoying and weak itwer for sure but he does not strike me as a bad dude or a wannabe tough guy. He should just have tj and rampage all the time and be quieter, it would be better for this podast, which is not bad btw
 
A rich kid who used his dad's money to create a jewelry company, hire extreme sports athletes as sponsors and then befriended them and started a podcast. He's the guy who bankrolls the pod and gets 'Rampage' paid.

He's harmless and means well. If you don't like him, at least look at him like he's a necessary evil. The pod has an impressive guest list and features fighters from yesteryear. It doesn't always hit, but some of the episodes are excellent.
 
Substance Abuse said:
A rich kid who used his dad's money to create a jewelry company, hire extreme sports athletes as sponsors and then befriended them and started a podcast. He's the guy who bankrolls the pod and gets 'Rampage' paid.

He's harmless and means well. If you don't like him, at least look at him like he's a necessary evil. The pod has an impressive guest list and features fighters from yesteryear. It doesn't always hit, but some of the episodes are excellent.
Click to expand...
I like the format but this Bear dude talks so much more than the guests ands Bumpage literally acts like he is just there for a paycheck.
 
Substance Abuse said:
A rich kid who used his dad's money to create a jewelry company, hire extreme sports athletes as sponsors and then befriended them and started a podcast. He's the guy who bankrolls the pod and gets 'Rampage' paid.

He's harmless and means well. If you don't like him, at least look at him like he's a necessary evil. The pod has an impressive guest list and features fighters from yesteryear. It doesn't always hit, but some of the episodes are excellent.
Click to expand...

reminds me of Tony Khan. everyone seems to think he's an asshole because his dad is a billionaire and bankrolls AEW, but all i hear is how well the wrestlers are treated in AEW compared to practically any other pro wrestling org, including WWE.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
reminds me of Tony Khan. everyone seems to think he's an asshole because his dad is a billionaire and bankrolls AEW, but all i hear is how well the wrestlers are treated in AEW compared to practically any other pro wrestling org, including WWE.
Click to expand...

Good parallel. I don't think Bear is mainlining rails though, lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,420
Messages
57,338,805
Members
175,652
Latest member
andeffywaslike

Share this page

Back
Top