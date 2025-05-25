Who is this goofy Bear clown that pays Rampage to hang out with him??

Why do you want pic of the dude? This is imo one of the few times someone speaks of someone you don't need a pic.
I literally have no clue who they're talking about, perhaps that is why. I really don't care though, it was the perfect opportunity to use the pic and I seized the moment.Why do you want pic of the dude? This is imo one of the few times someone speaks of someone you don't need a pic.
"Bear" sounds like one of those D-bags who gives themselves their own nickname
He is an annoying and weak itwer for sure but he does not strike me as a bad dude or a wannabe tough guy. He should just have tj and rampage all the time and be quieter, it would be better for this podast, which is not bad btwThis dude is a straight wannabe that thinks he is a fighter because he “hangs out” with some that he pays.
Where did this guy come from? What’s his story and why is Rampage using this dude,
I like the format but this Bear dude talks so much more than the guests ands Bumpage literally acts like he is just there for a paycheck.A rich kid who used his dad's money to create a jewelry company, hire extreme sports athletes as sponsors and then befriended them and started a podcast. He's the guy who bankrolls the pod and gets 'Rampage' paid.
He's harmless and means well. If you don't like him, at least look at him like he's a necessary evil. The pod has an impressive guest list and features fighters from yesteryear. It doesn't always hit, but some of the episodes are excellent.
I like the format but this Bear dude talks so much more than the guests ands Bumpage literally acts like he is just there for a paycheck.
A rich kid who used his dad's money to create a jewelry company, hire extreme sports athletes as sponsors and then befriended them and started a podcast. He's the guy who bankrolls the pod and gets 'Rampage' paid.
He's harmless and means well. If you don't like him, at least look at him like he's a necessary evil. The pod has an impressive guest list and features fighters from yesteryear. It doesn't always hit, but some of the episodes are excellent.
reminds me of Tony Khan. everyone seems to think he's an asshole because his dad is a billionaire and bankrolls AEW, but all i hear is how well the wrestlers are treated in AEW compared to practically any other pro wrestling org, including WWE.
Good parallel. I don't think Bear is mainlining rails though, lol.