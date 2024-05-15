Who is the worst possible matchup for Chimaev at MW?

Not sure how you came to the conclusion that Whittaker has "worse" chin and toughness.



In any event, Whittaker seems like the worst matchup for Khamzat. Whittaker obviously has good TDD, and his striking is MUCH more nuanced than Khamzat. If it stays on the feet, expect Khamzat to be very confused (and probably frustrated) by Whittaker's distance management and striking.



If Khamzat doesn't find a finish in the first round (which, of course, is possible), I expect Whittaker to win and make it look easy.



I also think a number of other MWs would give Khamzat major problems.