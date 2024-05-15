Who is the worst possible matchup for Chimaev at MW?

Shay Brennan

Shay Brennan

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 4, 2020
Messages
2,461
Reaction score
4,044
Whittaker has the best TDD in the top 5.
He's also got better kicks and footwork and probably gas tank too.

He's got worse chin, toughness and wrestling.

I'm unsure of boxing, power and speed.

DDP, Cannonier and Strickland have bad TDD. Well, maybe not bad, but certainly not good enough in this matchup.

So yeah, it has to be between Whittaker and Adesanya?
 
Whittaker, Vettori, Adesanya, Costa. All have strong TDD, good cardio and are hard to finish.
 
Whittaker is pretty fucking tough. Just chinny. And Kham doesn't have killshot KO power.
 
I think DDP would be a nightmare to hold down for significant periods of time, and he'd bull doze khamzat on the feet.
 
NoBiasJustMMA said:
Whittaker, Vettori, Adesanya, Costa. All have strong TDD, good cardio and are hard to finish.
Click to expand...
Vettori doesn't have that good of a TDD. It's 69%
He got taken down by Cannonier 4 times.

But he is the toughest MW out there based on the strikes he absorbed to the body against Costa and head strikes he absorbed against Cannonier.

So yeah, I could see him surviving the first few rounds and winning the rest of the fight.
 
Could be anyone in the TOP 10, as we haven't seen Khamzat vs anyone legit at MW. But Vettori and Costa seem like they'd be problematic. Sturdy fuckers that are hard to rag doll.
 
Shay Brennan said:
Vettori doesn't have that good of a TDD. It's 69%
He got taken down by Cannonier 4 times.

But he is the toughest MW out there based on the strikes he absorbed to the body against Costa and head strikes he absorbed against Cannonier.

So yeah, I could see him surviving the first few rounds and winning the rest of the fight.
Click to expand...
69% is still good and he has never been finished and has better cardio than anyone else I listed. That plus Khamzat's poor cardio makes him a tough style match up especially if we are talking 5 round fights.
 
Not sure how you came to the conclusion that Whittaker has "worse" chin and toughness.

In any event, Whittaker seems like the worst matchup for Khamzat. Whittaker obviously has good TDD, and his striking is MUCH more nuanced than Khamzat. If it stays on the feet, expect Khamzat to be very confused (and probably frustrated) by Whittaker's distance management and striking.

If Khamzat doesn't find a finish in the first round (which, of course, is possible), I expect Whittaker to win and make it look easy.

I also think a number of other MWs would give Khamzat major problems.
 
Marvin Vettori would be tough. I also think DDP is a nightmare matchup for him. DDP wins the striking hands down, and I'm not sure Khamzat can wrestlefuck DDP.
 
Adesanya
Chimaev's main weakness is distance management and Adesanya is elite at distance management
 
Shay Brennan said:
Whittaker...

He's got worse chin, toughness and wrestling.
Click to expand...

IloveTHIS said:
Whittaker is pretty fucking tough. Just chinny. And Kham doesn't have killshot KO power.
Click to expand...
Where did this myth that Bobby Knuckles is chinny come from?
One loss by TKO 10 years ago to a striking specialist, One KO loss to another striking specialist 5 years ago and one TKO to a big strong Donkey Kong in DDP last year.

Some people act like he is Chuck Liddell getting KO'd in the stand up by Tito Ortiz.
 
I actually thought it was Usman and he already won that fight.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Where did this myth that Bobby Knuckles is chinny come from?
One loss by TKO 10 years ago to a striking specialist, One KO loss to another striking specialist 5 years ago and one TKO to a big strong Donkey Kong in DDP last year.

Some people act like he is Chuck Liddell getting KO'd in the stand up by Tito Ortiz.
Click to expand...

Heart is not the same as chin.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
Chimaev is gonna KO Whittaker
2 3
Replies
42
Views
958
danielzmcwire
D
Hazuki Ryo
I will accept Adesanya as the GOAT MW if....
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
Shay Brennan
What is Whittaker's path to victory?
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
2K
empsim
empsim

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,317
Messages
55,550,471
Members
174,825
Latest member
doubleEYEpoke

Share this page

Back
Top