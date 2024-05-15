Who is the worst possible matchup for Chimaev at MW?

Shay Brennan
Nov 4, 2020
2,461
4,044
Whittaker has the best TDD in the top 5.
He's also got better kicks and footwork and probably gas tank too.
He's got worse chin, toughness and wrestling.
I'm unsure of boxing, power and speed.
DDP, Cannonier and Strickland have bad TDD. Well, maybe not bad, but certainly not good enough in this matchup.
So yeah, it has to be between Whittaker and Adesanya?
