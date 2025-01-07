If I had to pick one person it would have to be Marilyn Monroe.She's not a stupendous actress per se, but the aura of her is undeniable and is perhaps the most talked about actor/actress ever I believe.Tons of books about her, tons of documentaries/movies. And her image is everywhere from T-shirts, posters all kinds of memorabilia.Who would you pick?Please feel free to name actors/actresses and I'll consider adding them.