Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
If I had to pick one person it would have to be Marilyn Monroe.
She's not a stupendous actress per se, but the aura of her is undeniable and is perhaps the most talked about actor/actress ever I believe.
Tons of books about her, tons of documentaries/movies. And her image is everywhere from T-shirts, posters all kinds of memorabilia.
Who would you pick?
Please feel free to name actors/actresses and I'll consider adding them.
