Who is the most iconic/memorable actor/actress of all-time?

Choose One.

  • Tom Cruise

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • Clark Gable

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Humphrey Bogart

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • James Dean

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Marilyn Monroe

    Votes: 6 40.0%

  • Marlon Brando

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • Bruce Lee

    Votes: 3 20.0%

  • Clint Eastwood

    Votes: 2 13.3%

  • Jack Nicholson

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Charlie Chaplin

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • John Wayne

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Audrey Hepburn

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tom Hanks

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jackie Chan

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • Elizabeth Taylor

    Votes: 0 0.0%
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
If I had to pick one person it would have to be Marilyn Monroe.

She's not a stupendous actress per se, but the aura of her is undeniable and is perhaps the most talked about actor/actress ever I believe.

Tons of books about her, tons of documentaries/movies. And her image is everywhere from T-shirts, posters all kinds of memorabilia.

Who would you pick?

Please feel free to name actors/actresses and I'll consider adding them.


il_570xN.2388151172_aawh.jpg


 
Probably Marilyn Monroe. Everyone of almost all ages knows her. Or maybe Cruise globally.
 
