Who is the most fearless fighter you've ever seen?

Fearless as in someone you know is not afraid of anyone, a true warrior in the cage. Even the toughest of men show fear in their eyes when strikes rain on them.
 
Both Diaz bros are up there.

Not just lack of fear but almost inhuman pain tolerance.


RDA kicked Nate Diaz's leg to bolivian and you KNOW it had to hurt so bad but he just stood on one leg, flipped him off, and was like fuk u bitch
 
To me you have to know whos ducked fights or not and both Shelby and Dana said KZ was one of two fighters who took any fight offered to him no matter what

I cant remember who that other fighter was
 
Sakuraba big time -

Weighed in around the 160's and was taking all comers at HW and LHW

Vanderlei, Cro Cop, Rampage,Vitor Belfort, Ricardo Arona, Melvin Manhoef, Kevin Randleman, Igor Vochanchyn, Little Nog, Ken Shamrock
 
humdizzle said:
McGregor

despite stubbed toe and alcoholism... he still musters the strength to get out of bed and go to war on twitter.
He doesnt have to get out of bed to do that.
 
Sergei Pavlovich the absolute beast

 
Don Frye was pretty gnarly.

Volk lately, though it has backfired on him.
 
Wanderlei Silva was supposed to fight Sakuraba a small MW grappler but he had to pull out of the fight and rather than not fighting he fought Hunt who was like 280 and a high level striker. That's pretty ballsy.
 
NoBiasJustMMA said:
Wanderlei Silva was supposed to fight Sakuraba a small MW grappler but he had to pull out of the fight and rather than not fighting he fought Hunt who was like 280 and a high level striker. That's pretty ballsy.
I always joked that if they gave him a LHW or a regular HW, Wanderlei is like nahhh nahh not big enough

Mark Hunt?

Wand: Yes...yes thats is the way I like it. Just add another zero to the check, porra.


wanderlei-silva.gif
 
HHJ said:
Both Diaz bros are up there.

Not just lack of fear but almost inhuman pain tolerance.


RDA kicked Nate Diaz's leg to bolivian and you KNOW it had to hurt so bad but he just stood on one leg, flipped him off, and was like fuk u bitch
But Nick quit in the cage tho. He was also scared of several press conferences.
 
mixmastermo said:
But Nick quit in the cage tho. He was also scared of several press conferences.
yes he did but sorry he had a career before he came back for the money. Not about to forget about that. Im only talking about in the cage action. Everyone has a fear of something, we just dont know about it. With Nick it's press conferences, big deal.
 
Once Dan Henderson figured this MMA thing out and discovered his dormant punching power, he was just an animal. Never relenting, never quitting. Even when outmatched against Mohawk Vitor he was the one who ran at him. Only prime Anderson and Wanderlei freaked him out a bit but no shame in that.
 
TheBulge said:
Once Dan Henderson figured this MMA thing out and discovered his dormant punching power, he was just an animal. Never relenting, never quitting. Even when outmatched against Mohawk Vitor he was the one who ran at him. Only prime Anderson and Wanderlei freaked him out a bit but no shame in that.
His pain tolerance is also different from normal men. Guy's made out of leathery sandpaper and boulders.
 
