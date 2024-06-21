Who is the most fearless fighter you've ever seen?

ThroughTheDakr
Fearless as in someone you know is not afraid of anyone, a true warrior in the cage. Even the toughest of men show fear in their eyes when strikes rain on them.
Conor has definitely ducked fightersMcGregor
despite stubbed toe and alcoholism... he still musters the strength to get out of bed and go to war on twitter.
He doesnt have to get out of bed to do that.McGregor
I always joked that if they gave him a LHW or a regular HW, Wanderlei is like nahhh nahh not big enoughWanderlei Silva was supposed to fight Sakuraba a small MW grappler but he had to pull out of the fight and rather than not fighting he fought Hunt who was like 280 and a high level striker. That's pretty ballsy.
But Nick quit in the cage tho. He was also scared of several press conferences.Both Diaz bros are up there.
Not just lack of fear but almost inhuman pain tolerance.
RDA kicked Nate Diaz's leg to bolivian and you KNOW it had to hurt so bad but he just stood on one leg, flipped him off, and was like fuk u bitch
yes he did but sorry he had a career before he came back for the money. Not about to forget about that. Im only talking about in the cage action. Everyone has a fear of something, we just dont know about it. With Nick it's press conferences, big deal.But Nick quit in the cage tho. He was also scared of several press conferences.
Gaethje does get "agitated" in there at times. Not the same as fear exactly. It's more nervous,and you can read it in his body language.Jiri, Tony, Diaz bros, Gaethje, Robbie
His pain tolerance is also different from normal men. Guy's made out of leathery sandpaper and boulders.Once Dan Henderson figured this MMA thing out and discovered his dormant punching power, he was just an animal. Never relenting, never quitting. Even when outmatched against Mohawk Vitor he was the one who ran at him. Only prime Anderson and Wanderlei freaked him out a bit but no shame in that.