Who is the most famous MMA figure?

Aegon Spengler

Aegon Spengler

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 28, 2009
Messages
27,135
Reaction score
14,068
So the most famous person to ever be involved with MMA is either Conor McGregor or Joe Rogan.

Who is more famous between those two?

Also, who is more embarrassing for MMA to be associated with?

Rogan is super famous but perhaps not in Europe where McGregor seems to be in the news a fair bit for throwing people off his yacht or whatever.

Rogan mostly gets in the news for denying the moon landing or propping up the conspiracy theory of the week

Who is bigger and why?
 
Aegon Spengler said:
So the most famous person to ever be involved with MMA is either Conor McGregor or Joe Rogan.

Who is more famous between those two?

Also, who is more embarrassing for MMA to be associated with?

Rogan is super famous but perhaps not in Europe where McGregor seems to be in the news a fair bit for throwing people off his yacht or whatever.

Rogan mostly gets in the news for denying the moon landing or propping up the conspiracy theory of the week

Who is bigger and why?
Click to expand...
Most famous and most embarrassing both go to Conor McGregor


tumblr-o3j4v08ab-W1qdqyxho3-500-gifv.gif

conor-mcgregor-punching.gif
 
Last edited:
Idk, Ken Shamrock had a level of crossover success and was pretty well known during that peak.

Gracie family, Royce in particular, we're big back in the day too, but them and Ken were both long before social media.

You'd almost have to compare those kinds to current with some sort of adjustment for social media inflation, imo. That totally changed the fame game.
 
Conor. Even some of my friends who know nothing about MMA knows him.
 
There is no question on who is bigger, lol.

Now the 2nd biggest MMA personnality...Dana White might be it, actually.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,262
Messages
55,478,583
Members
174,788
Latest member
YSB

Share this page

Back
Top