Opinion Who is the leader of the Democrat party?

Who is the leader of the Democrat party?

  • Fetterman

    Votes: 2 13.3%

  • Jeffries

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Harris

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Soros

    Votes: 2 13.3%

  • Schumer

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • AOC

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • Schwab

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Obama

    Votes: 2 13.3%

  • Slotnick

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Pelosi

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Maddow

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Newsome

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Nobody

    Votes: 3 20.0%

  • Write in vote

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • Bernie

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Schiff

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Shapiro

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • Rational Poster

    Votes: 3 20.0%
I'm with Fetterman. He's got my vote and support.
 
Nobody at the moment,

But if you watch politics they would like you to believe that there is a three way race between Bernie, AOC and Fetterman..

I believe there is no front runner as of yet.
 
Whoever has the most recent Tweet bashing Trump and Elon....
 
Nobody at the moment,

But if you watch politics they would like you to believe that there is a three way race between Bernie, AOC and Fetterman..

I believe there is no front runner as of yet.
Thanks, I forgot about Bernie.
 
Nobody is voting.

Somebody explain why.
 
Oh yeah, one vote for Obama. Good choice. He was my second place mang.

He just finished his third term.
 
They seem to like little Soros.

Feels like it is Jeffries, Newsome, or Schiff. Jeffries kinda has that Boehner perpetual punching bag look though. Guy looks miserable.
 
Bernie isn't a Democrat, Fetterman looking to do a MAGA pivot.

Practically speaking, they have no leadership
 
They seem to like little Soros.

Feels like it is Jeffries, Newsome, or Schiff. Jeffries kinda has that Boehner perpetual punching bag look though. Guy looks miserable.
Schiff???

He's got an upcomming appointment with a noose.

I'll add him to the list.
 
