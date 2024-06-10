Who Is The Guy Calling Out Dana In This Clip?

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
Came across this clip and I swear there was a time where I knew who the fighter was asking Dana these questions, but it’s been a long time and I cannot remember at all. Any old school guys know the answer?
At around 0:28 you can hear Nick Diaz say "You crazy, Ninja", and Nick is really enjoying that guy's interaction with Dana, so 1) Nick Diaz seems to know him, and, 2) The guy's nickname seems to be Ninja. Daniel "Ninja" Roberts was Nick's teammate, so that's likely him grilling Dana.