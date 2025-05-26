Who is the greatest racehorse of all-time?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
This is the reason I chose this horse.
Records. Secretariat holds the stakes record for each of the Triple Crown races, the Kentucky Derby (1:59 2/5 ) the Preakness Stakes (1:53), and the Belmont Stakes (2:24). At 18, Steve Cauthen became the youngest jockey to win the Triple Crown, riding Affirmed in 1978.
Who holds the record for the Triple Crown?
Despite advancements in sports, Secretariat's 1973 Triple Crown records remain unbroken.
Feel free to suggest more names, I'll consider adding them.
