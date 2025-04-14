Who is the FW GOAT? Aldo or Volk?

Subline

Subline

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 19, 2024
Messages
575
Reaction score
1,770
With Volkanovski regaining his FW title, adding another title win to his legacy and becoming a 2x champ, do you consider him the FW GOAT? Was he already the GOAT? Or does he still need to do a little more?

Personally I still think Aldo is just a small step above due to the quantity and diversity of ranked opponents he defeated at FW, though I believe a win over Evloev would edge Volk over him. What do you all think?

Graphics of their FW resumes within the UFC/WEC

Jose Aldo FW.jpg
Volkanovski FW.jpg
 
Volk, winning the belt at 36 is remarkable and beating max 3 times is also a great feat
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Söze Aldo
What does Volk have left to do to cement his legacy as GOAT FW?
2
Replies
36
Views
393
AFewDollarsMore
AFewDollarsMore

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,552
Messages
57,170,151
Members
175,562
Latest member
RogerMS

Share this page

Back
Top