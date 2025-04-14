Who is the FW GOAT? Aldo or Volk?

Subline
With Volkanovski regaining his FW title, adding another title win to his legacy and becoming a 2x champ, do you consider him the FW GOAT? Was he already the GOAT? Or does he still need to do a little more?
Personally I still think Aldo is just a small step above due to the quantity and diversity of ranked opponents he defeated at FW, though I believe a win over Evloev would edge Volk over him. What do you all think?
Graphics of their FW resumes within the UFC/WEC
