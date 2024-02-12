Television Who is the funniest character in Archer?

I'm always stuck between Pam and Cheryl as the ones that make me laugh the most. What say you, Mayberry?
 
Sterling obviously. His clueless nature is just so damn funny.
 
The fat chick and the girl with the borderline personality disorder
 
eddymotto said:
Malory Archer. It is basically the same character from Arrested Development and it remains hilarious. RIP Jessica Walter
Two of my favourite shows. Which do you prefer ? I gotta go with archer, by virtue of quantity of material
 
RonDante said:
Two of my favourite shows. Which do you prefer ? I gotta go with archer, by virtue of quantity of material
Arrested Development is my favorite of the two but both are great of course
 
