I'm always stuck between Pam and Cheryl as the ones that make me laugh the most. What say you, Mayberry?
it’s nice to see that a fellow scholar & gentleman has finally shown up in this thread.Tie between Barry and Other Barry.
hadn't seen him mentioned until after and saw your post. Clearly the GOAT.it’s nice to see that a fellow scholar & gentleman has finally shown up in this thread.
Two of my favourite shows. Which do you prefer ? I gotta go with archer, by virtue of quantity of materialMalory Archer. It is basically the same character from Arrested Development and it remains hilarious. RIP Jessica Walter
