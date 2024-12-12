Who is the fighter who has lost the most title fights?

I think Frankie lost 6 fightsAldo lost 4
Max lost 4 and 1 interim
Edgar lost 4 and 1 interim
Even worse, 3 WEC losses. Brown twice and Aldo. 7 will be hard to beat without expanding into more promotions.Urijah Faber lost 4 UFC title fights and 2 WEC title fights. For a total of 6 under Zuffa.
Think 5 is right. Bendo x2, Aldo x2, & Max
Henderson lost 3 in the UFC, and once in Strikeforce. I forget why Hendo could lose a "WW" fight to Misaki while the Pride WW champ without losing it. I get it was in a grand prix, but he won his title from the previous year's GP. He also lost to Big Nog who was the HW champ, but it wasn't a defense