Media Who is the Featherweight GOAT?

Who is the greatest featherweight of all time?

  • Jose Aldo

  • Alexander Volkanovski

  • (Other)

Yell at each other below.

Aldo, and it's not even close.

No matter how great you think Volk looked tonight, there were moments where he was quite literally running away from the FIGHT.

Aldo never ran.
 
Volk fought and beat way better competition and that's the reality. That doesn't take anything away from Aldo, though. He was a beast too.

Volk the GOAT in my eyes.
 
Personally, I still think its Aldo, still like double the amount of title defenses, unbeaten for decade etc. Volk is super close though.

I feel votes will be skewed due to recency bias especially after such an impressive performance

Either way, both legends and both top 3 at worst in their division no doubt
 
HolmeZy55 said:
Volk over Aldo easy, he fought the much better competition and it's not even close, not to mention he now has his belt back at 36 years old, I love Aldo but Volk's run is better.
Volk was literally running away from his opponent tonight.

LOL.
 
HolmeZy55 said:
Volk over Aldo easy, he fought the much better competition and it's not even close, not to mention he now has his belt back at 36 years old, I love Aldo but Volk's run is better.
You mean the paper belt lol?

The UFC didn’t even give the title shot to the guy who beat Lopes because they didn’t want the risk of guys like Ank, Belal, and Evloev all being champs simultaneously lol.
 
What a historic division we have here. Such titans to have held that belt and all time greats. Aldo may got the most title wins, Max has looked the best, but Volk may be the most impressive after tonight.
 
