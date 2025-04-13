Bro isn’t even the best FW right now lol… he’s barely even a .500 fighter these past few years lmao
In fairness, Volk is pushing 40 and Ilia has like ten extra years of youth on his side.
Aldo hasn't been the best FW in like 10 years lol cool story bro
Volk over Aldo easy, he fought the much better competition and it's not even close, not to mention he now has his belt back at 36 years old, I love Aldo but Volk's run is better.
Yeah but an older Volk lost to a young p4p guy. Clearly Volk sucks. It's not that Ilia is great, too.
Volk over Aldo easy, he fought the much better competition and it's not even close, not to mention he now has his belt back at 36 years old, I love Aldo but Volk's run is better.
You don't know what you're watching.
That's only if you count the WEC.Its still Aldo as he has 4 or 5 title wins on Volk.