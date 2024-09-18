Who is the current highest value male and highest value female?

Who is the current highest value male and female? I'm not talking about wealth, though that plays a huge part in being a high value person.

I think Taylor Swift is the highest value female right now and I struggle to think who is on the male side. Maybe DiCaprio? Elon Musk?
 
What "value" are you talking about?

Mate value? Social value? Political value? Business value? Scientific value? Artistic/cultural value? All of the above?
 
Mean like most popular ..? Def swift on girl side no idea guy side
 
I'm having a hard time explaining. But an example for the male side would be Rudolph Valentino in the 1920s.
 
I wouldn't say Swift, blokes don't go for rich women as a general rule because they usually want a guy richer than them.

Highest value man is probably Musk as the richest in the world (I think), highest value woman is the one below IMO

Emily-Ratajkowski-Dating-History.jpg
 
Not a clue how to figure that out. Once folks rise so high, they all kind of blend together until you get to know them personally. Just too many different cultures and factors at play for me to really know for sure.
 
