Who is the biggest glass cannon of all time in the UFC?

It got me thinking after watching justin vs edson.
I dont mean that negatively, i love it. But these dudes have a ton of offense and not much defense. Justin because of his style and barbosa for his questionable chin, even though hes got great TDD.
If not any of them, then who?
