Who is the biggest glass cannon of all time in the UFC?

It got me thinking after watching justin vs edson.

I dont mean that negatively, i love it. But these dudes have a ton of offense and not much defense. Justin because of his style and barbosa for his questionable chin, even though hes got great TDD.

If not any of them, then who?
 
Overeem is one for sure. Great offense, sometimes gets absolutely wrecked.
 
Cody Garbrandt too but it's been awhile since he's KO'ed anyone.
 
Overeem.

If Alistair could take a punch like prime Mark Hunt he'd be the undisputed greatest heavyweight ever.
 
Chuck even though he had great TDD he eat tons of punches during his career. Also Rocky Marciano.
 
is hard to have good striking defense in MMA when grappling is part of the game. Brain starts reacting automatically to the threat of takedowns and you'll drop your hands a lot.
 
I feel like Brock is a glass cannon but hes shooting cannonshots not cannonballs
 
