Who is the biggest display of a coward in movie history?

S

Sakuraba is #1

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 23, 2007
Messages
1,102
Reaction score
1,145
There are a lot of cinematic cowards to choose from. Some hilariously spineless, others infuriatingly selfish. Here are my top contenders

1. Ellis from Die Hard: A cocaine-using, slick-talking office employee who attempts to negotiate with terrorists. He ultimately meets his demise while trying to betray John McClane. More arrogant than fearful, he remains foolishly self-preserving until the end.

2. Commodus from Gladiator: He murders his own father, evades direct combat, and attempts to manipulate a fight with an injured Maximus. Despite wearing armor, he relies on politics and poison, embodying an epic coward in the guise of an emperor.

3. Ike Clanton from Tombstone: Known for bringing a knife to a gunfight, he quickly realizes his mistake, discards the knife, and pleads for mercy. He is a classic example of someone who aspires to the outlaw life but lacks the courage to support it.
 
Some would say that Upham Guy from saving private ryan. Freezes when his friend is getting stabbed to death. Shoots a man who surrendered.
I think he was just a regular man who couldn’t handle the intense situation
 
A recent movie I just watched with James McAvoy called Speak No Evil.

The dad to the little girl was such a coward I couldn't believe it.
 
TheNinja said:
Some would say that Upham Guy from saving private ryan. Freezes when his friend is getting stabbed to death. Shoots a man who surrendered.
I think he was just a regular man who couldn’t handle the intense situation
Click to expand...
He's the worst IMO. I mean the situation was intense for everyone. I could understand if he was scared or in danger but there was no risk to saving his friend. All he had to do was shoot the dude in the back

He was so pathetic that the enemy didn't even bother to kill him.
 
Fedorgasm said:
He's the worst IMO. I mean the situation was intense for everyone. I could understand if he was scared or in danger but there was no risk to saving his friend. All he had to do was shoot the dude in the back

He was so pathetic that the enemy didn't even bother to kill him.
Click to expand...
I have to agree.
It’s either him or Ike Clanton.
 
Fedorgasm said:
He's the worst IMO. I mean the situation was intense for everyone. I could understand if he was scared or in danger but there was no risk to saving his friend. All he had to do was shoot the dude in the back

He was so pathetic that the enemy didn't even bother to kill him.
Click to expand...

How do you shoot the devil in the back? What if you miss? -Verbal Kint
 
The fucking wife in The Road. That whole movie fked me up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Adamant
The man who lived in the walls. The unsettling case of Daniel LaPlante - (This would make for a great horror movie)
2
Replies
32
Views
847
Cajun
Cajun

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,118
Messages
57,510,547
Members
175,733
Latest member
kawaiiitakko

Share this page

Back
Top