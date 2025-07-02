Who is the biggest display of a coward in movie history?

Sakuraba is #1
There are a lot of cinematic cowards to choose from. Some hilariously spineless, others infuriatingly selfish. Here are my top contenders
1. Ellis from Die Hard: A cocaine-using, slick-talking office employee who attempts to negotiate with terrorists. He ultimately meets his demise while trying to betray John McClane. More arrogant than fearful, he remains foolishly self-preserving until the end.
2. Commodus from Gladiator: He murders his own father, evades direct combat, and attempts to manipulate a fight with an injured Maximus. Despite wearing armor, he relies on politics and poison, embodying an epic coward in the guise of an emperor.
3. Ike Clanton from Tombstone: Known for bringing a knife to a gunfight, he quickly realizes his mistake, discards the knife, and pleads for mercy. He is a classic example of someone who aspires to the outlaw life but lacks the courage to support it.
