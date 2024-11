Personally I'd say Jason Herzog is about as good as it gets. Goddard is good too but.... Some inconsistent finish calls in my view. Beltran is quite good too.

But.... cannot stand Herb Dean.

- Was absolutely no surprise Dean got the Jon Jones fight assignment. Just like he was magically chosen more or less every time to ref Ronda Rousey fights and McGregor fights. (just re-watch McG vs Khabib fight to be reminded how utterly biased Dean is with his reffing).