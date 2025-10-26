Who is the best heavyweight mma fighter? (besides Fedor)

A) Jones
B) Aspinall
C) Ngannou
D) Pereira

I think after Tom failed to get Gane KO'd within the 1st minute, this discussion becomes more even and balanced.

Is it Jones who finished Gane in 2 minutes?
Is it Ngannou who KO'd nearly everyone?
Is it Tom who has MW movement and sub-1 minute KOs?
Is it Pereira, double UFC champion, who was shaking his head at Tom "quitting"?

- everyone is listing who has the greatest resume. that's not the question.
- the question is who is the BEST fighter.
- therefore, stipe is disqualified even with 4 defenses because he got KO'd by both ngannou and jones.
 
Fedor fought circus fights but also beat the best of his era . However i thi k several fighters beat him even in his prime - Frank, Stipe, Cain I think all beat Fedor prime for prime. Bones an DC good chance also. Cain or Ngsnnou is imo best ever hw by who would win prime for prime
 
Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira aka Big Nog aka Minotauro

He has the best resume of any Heavyweight. Look at who he beat and when he beat them. PRIDE champ and UFC Champ. He could have retired as UFC champ with a record of 32-4-1-1 (with 2 of those losses avenged, one was a robbery to Hendo and the other an epic close battle with Barnett and Nog beat them both in the rematch. Other 2 losses to Fedor) but he chose to keep fighting even with one eye and 22 surgeries. Even as Zombie Nog he won a UFC Title and had some good wins severely past his prime. Easily the 2nd greatest HW of all time.
 
Cro Cop.
He actually went toe to toe with the prime GOAT himself, forcing him to use a strategy for the first and probably only time in his career.
He also beat Big Nog like a pinhada before getting caught in a sub and it was like one of CC's earliest fights in mma.

He was basically the best HW after Fedor during their prime, if it wasn't for the russian Mirko'd have been the legendary champion from the golden era.
 
Lee Danger said:
Cro Cop.
He actually went toe to toe with the prime GOAT himself, forcing him to use a strategy for the first and probably only time in his career.
He also beat Big Nog like a pinhada before getting caught in a sub and it was like one of CC's earliest fights in mma.

He was basically the best HW after Fedor during their prime, if it wasn't for the russian Mirko'd have been the legendary champion from the golden era.
Don’t forget 2 wins over the best version of Josh Barnett, and one of those wins came after he stopped a Wanderlei Silva who outweighed him by almost 8 pounds earlier that night…
 
BonesWinckleJones said:
stipe of course,fedor was fighting in a circus most of his fights are freak shows against untrained fighters
Fedor has almost twice as many ranked wins and quality wins as Stipe. He won 3 major tournaments with some of the best HWs in the world. (Esp the PRIDE Grand Prix that literally had all the best HWs)
 
