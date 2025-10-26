Who is the best heavyweight mma fighter? (besides Fedor)

fries in the bag
A) Jones
B) Aspinall
C) Ngannou
D) Pereira
I think after Tom failed to get Gane KO'd within the 1st minute, this discussion becomes more even and balanced.
Is it Jones who finished Gane in 2 minutes?
Is it Ngannou who KO'd nearly everyone?
Is it Tom who has MW movement and sub-1 minute KOs?
Is it Pereira, double UFC champion, who was shaking his head at Tom "quitting"?
edit:
- everyone is listing who has the greatest resume. that's not the question.
- the question is who is the BEST fighter.
- therefore, stipe is disqualified even with 4 defenses because he got KO'd by both ngannou and jones.
