Media Who is the best grappler Nunes has fought? Has Amanda Nunes Ever Fought a Grappler on Kayla Harrison’s Level?

I DEPISE EACH AND EVERYONE ONE OF YOU SHERBUMS
So Sherbums, I need y’all to help settle something that’s been bugging me.

With this potential Kayla Harrison fight looming—a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo—I started thinking…

Has Amanda Nunes ever faced a grappler even close to Kayla’s level?

Off the top of my head, her résumé is stacked with strikers: Valentina, Cyborg, Holly, Aldana, Pennington. Even Peña, who’s supposed to be “grappling-based,” fights more like a wild brawler than a technical mat specialist.

Let’s be honest—who’s actually tried to take Amanda down and dominate her on the ground?

I do remember her getting mauled by Cat Zingano back in the day. Cat put her on her back and wrecked her with ground-and-pound. Has anyone else even come close to that?
 
Never. Nunes can only win this fight by keeping it standing.

Maybe the Nunes who fought Ronda could, but the 2 year retired one, not so sure.
 
Sara McMann was an Olympic silver medalist in wrestling, so very decorated but not on Kayla's level. Amanda ran through her - subbed her in less than a round.

and then there's Meisha Tate, who is known for being very grappling focused. Nunes beat the shit out of her then subbed her. not sure Tate is as good a grappler as Kayla in MMA.

so to answer your question - not really. i think Nunes being out of action for 2+ years is more of a factor than anything.
 
Sara McMann was an Olympic silver medalist in wrestling, so very decorated but not on Kayla's level. Amanda ran through her - subbed her in less than a round.
Juliana Peña also submitted Sarah McMann but could even move Kayla….
 
Sara McMann was an Olympic silver medalist in wrestling, so very decorated but not on Kayla's level. Amanda ran through her - subbed her in less than a round.

and then there's Meisha Tate, who is known for being very grappling focused. Nunes beat the shit out of her then subbed her. not sure Tate is as good a grappler as Kayla in MMA.

so to answer your question - not really. i think Nunes being out of action for 2+ years is more of a factor than anything.
Lol @ questioning if Tate is as good a grappler as Kayla. You have to be trolling.
 
Juliana Peña also submitted Sarah McMann but could even move Kayla….
thats true
but Pena also got subbed by De Randamie
Pena's not very good at anything other than heart, chin and taking damage. oh, and running her blabbermouth.

i just really wish Kayla vs Nunes wouldve happened 3-4 years ago, when women's featherweight still existed and Nunes was still active. the fight doesnt have as much shine to it now, i think.
 
I mean Ronda is the obvious answer, but she didn’t have any chance to get anything grappling going.
So Nunes has to repeatedly punch Kayla in the face. Preferably really hard.
 
Lol @ questioning if Tate is as good a grappler as Kayla. You have to be trolling.
im talking about in MMA, which is different than purely judo grappling.
Kayla's subbed Holly but so did Tate. and Tate did it to a prime Holly in the 5th round.

no question if Tate and Kayla were to compete in judo, Kayla wins every time
 
im talking about in MMA, which is different than purely judo grappling.
Kayla's subbed Holly but so did Tate. and Tate did it to a prime Holly in the 5th round.

no question if Tate and Kayla were to compete in judo, Kayla wins every time
You're making it sound like Kayla struggled against Holly. You really think "prime" Tate has a chance against a Kayla? It's literally her worst nightmare.
 
Nunes is a black belt in bjj if I'm not mistaken. It's no doubt Nunes fucks Kayla up on the feet, but if it goes to the ground it's gonna be a coin toss.

Also, we don't know if Amanda Nunes is still the same lioness from before.
 
You're making it sound like Kayla struggled against Holly. You really think "prime" Tate has a chance against a Kayla? It's literally her worst nightmare.
To be fair. Holly fought like a complete idiot. She willing initiated the clinch against Kayla. If she had stayed on the outside and put a jab on Kayla she could have won
 
There is a large gap between Nunes and the rest of 135. Nunes has never faced a grappler like Kayla. And Kayla has never faced someone as complete as Nunes in terms of being able to finish the fight with subs, high kicks, or a punch.

Does anyone here think that Val couldn't move up on a days notice and take Pena or Pennington's lunch money easily?
 
Zingano has legit grappling and she beat Nunes...but that fight was over 10 years ago, so we are not going to learn much by looking that far back.
 
Cyborg would have been her strongest grappling opponent if she didn't go full retard
 
