So Sherbums, I need y’all to help settle something that’s been bugging me.
With this potential Kayla Harrison fight looming—a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo—I started thinking…
Has Amanda Nunes ever faced a grappler even close to Kayla’s level?
Off the top of my head, her résumé is stacked with strikers: Valentina, Cyborg, Holly, Aldana, Pennington. Even Peña, who’s supposed to be “grappling-based,” fights more like a wild brawler than a technical mat specialist.
Let’s be honest—who’s actually tried to take Amanda down and dominate her on the ground?
I do remember her getting mauled by Cat Zingano back in the day. Cat put her on her back and wrecked her with ground-and-pound. Has anyone else even come close to that?
