Who is the best coach in the UK?

Literally yesterday I asked who is currently the best coach in boxing (worldwide) and the responses were mostly coaches outside the UK.



So it got me wondering…..as I’m from the UK who is currently the best coach in the UK, my opinion is Shane Mcgugian…..although controversially I do have a soft spot for Ben Davison I like how he is so analytical or at least comes across that way.



So my question is…..who do you guys think is currently the best trainer from the UK?