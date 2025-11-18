Social Who is right in this movie scene?

This is the short conversation between Sitting Bull and Colonel Miles before the battle at Wounded Knee, one of the most important historical events in American history depicted in a movie

This is pretty accurate to what they actually said in real life. They go back and forth as to who the land belongs to.

It's a very, very good movie scene

Movie: Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee (2007)

Basically, Sitting Bull said the white people conquered their tribes and their lands, but Colonel Miles said that they themselves took the land from previous tribes by force just like what they're doing now and that there are COUNTLESS tribes that nobody has ever heard about slaughtered by the ones you do know about. The whites are doing exactly what the Indians have done to the previous inhabitors of the plains.

 
I mean, you know that whoever believes the noble, poor, wouldn't hurt a fly native story is a fucking idiot. they were brutal as fuck and massacred each other all the time.
they lost to a superior foe. happened endlessly throughout history.
nobody's more moral just because they lost.
 
Colonel miles. He told him a very harsh truth . He even pointed out to him that the Indians are having the same shit done to them that they did to others and that neither was all that noble when they did it.

I love that scene.
 
The USA and Canada are so fucking unimaginably large. The land was 99.99% empty. American Indians were few in number and absolutely brutal to each other. They were NOT settlers or pioneers. The Europeans were. They built settlements. Built agriculture. Built infrastructure. Built an entire society. Plumbing and roads and communities.

Indians? Not so much. They had thousands of years to build and they built nothing in America.

 
The narrative that Natives were doing the same things to each other that Europeans were doing to them is a completely fallacy dreamt up by genocide apologists that now gets parroted by the types of people who dread their own Country being more brown and seeing migration as an Act of War. The pathology is the defending of violent behavior towards people trying to live who arent in the in-group.

Native tribes never completely wiped out other Native tribes. Europeans definitely did that. Natives didn't practice chattel slavery and the portrayal of their assimilation of War Prisoners into their own tribes being depicted as "slavery" is only partially accurate. They weren't always viewed as slaves or treated as such culturally. There was definitely tribal Warfare, and there were marauding tribes who tended to rob from others, but it was never a common practice to hunt these tribes down and eliminate them, or forcibly remove them from their own territory and claim as divinely given.

A common theme among modern colonial apologists is that "conquered" people deserve no regard. To behave as if whatever treatment they get is deserved. They'd feel completely different if someone kicked their @ss in a fist fight and then demanded they sign over their car and the deed to their house. In fact the Colonials set up a system of basic laws against this type of behavior which eventually became what we know now as our rights. And it took over a century for Natives to be legally granted the breadth of those rights.

As for the video, forced displacement is a War Crime right now. Because we know it's wrong. It was always wrong. It was merely justified by religious entitlement. Promised land mythology.
 
Yes they took land from each other and raided, killed, raped and took people in other tribes as servants. Typical liberal bullshit is to say this didn't happen as we see here but any research showed it did happen. Plenty of it before the Europeans landed here. Then also after the Europeans pushed tribes west as they took lands.

Untill recently this was looked at as a right that the country with the most power took land. You can believe it was moral or not but thats the way it was. The people living today have no reason to be ashamed of it being in their past no matter if they are NA or white.

As far as the scene both are right.

Its a good thing for people now that the strong taking what they want no matter what is seen as not acceptable now.
 
Might is right. That’s how nature works and will always work.
"both you and we knowing that in human disputation justice is then only agreed on when the necessity is equal; whereas they that have odds of power exact as much as they can, and the weak yield to such conditions as they can get. "
 
According to libs, it was their right to murder, rape, pillage and rape each other. It becomes a problem only when whitey arrives and does it.
 
A common theme among modern colonial apologists is that "conquered" people deserve no regard. To behave as if whatever treatment they get is deserved. They'd feel completely different if someone kicked their @ss in a fist fight and then demanded they sign over their car and the deed to their house.
Wow, losers of a war are not gonna be happy about the consequences? No way. Very profound insight.
 
