The narrative that Natives were doing the same things to each other that Europeans were doing to them is a completely fallacy dreamt up by genocide apologists that now gets parroted by the types of people who dread their own Country being more brown and seeing migration as an Act of War. The pathology is the defending of violent behavior towards people trying to live who arent in the in-group.



Native tribes never completely wiped out other Native tribes. Europeans definitely did that. Natives didn't practice chattel slavery and the portrayal of their assimilation of War Prisoners into their own tribes being depicted as "slavery" is only partially accurate. They weren't always viewed as slaves or treated as such culturally. There was definitely tribal Warfare, and there were marauding tribes who tended to rob from others, but it was never a common practice to hunt these tribes down and eliminate them, or forcibly remove them from their own territory and claim as divinely given.



A common theme among modern colonial apologists is that "conquered" people deserve no regard. To behave as if whatever treatment they get is deserved. They'd feel completely different if someone kicked their @ss in a fist fight and then demanded they sign over their car and the deed to their house. In fact the Colonials set up a system of basic laws against this type of behavior which eventually became what we know now as our rights. And it took over a century for Natives to be legally granted the breadth of those rights.



As for the video, forced displacement is a War Crime right now. Because we know it's wrong. It was always wrong. It was merely justified by religious entitlement. Promised land mythology.