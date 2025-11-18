F1980
This is the short conversation between Sitting Bull and Colonel Miles before the battle at Wounded Knee, one of the most important historical events in American history depicted in a movie
This is pretty accurate to what they actually said in real life. They go back and forth as to who the land belongs to.
It's a very, very good movie scene
Movie: Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee (2007)
Basically, Sitting Bull said the white people conquered their tribes and their lands, but Colonel Miles said that they themselves took the land from previous tribes by force just like what they're doing now and that there are COUNTLESS tribes that nobody has ever heard about slaughtered by the ones you do know about. The whites are doing exactly what the Indians have done to the previous inhabitors of the plains.
