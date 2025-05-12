Social Who is Rei(D) Hoffman? Epstein-gate related

ChatGPT: Reid Hoffman is a prominent American entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and author, best known as the co-founder of LinkedIn, the professional networking platform launched in 2003 and later acquired by Microsoft in 2016. Born in 1967, Hoffman studied at Stanford University and earned a master’s in philosophy from Oxford. He was an early member of the PayPal executive team, often referred to as part of the "PayPal Mafia," and played a critical role in its growth. After LinkedIn, Hoffman joined venture capital firm Greylock Partners, where he has invested in numerous successful tech companies, including Airbnb, Facebook, and Dropbox. Beyond business, Hoffman is a vocal advocate for ethical technology and responsible AI development. He co-hosts the podcast Masters of Scale, exploring startup strategies and leadership. Also a prolific author, he has co-written several books on entrepreneurship and innovation, including The Startup of You and Blitzscaling. His influence extends across business, technology, and social impact.

A billionaire who is/was part of the Paypal mafia with Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. He then founded LinkedIn which was later acquired by Microsoft.

I learned of Reid Hoffman first when he was mentioned by Elon in his interview with Tucker Carlson late in 2024. I think after leaving Paypal, he and Elon may have had a falling out (?). In the interview, Elon identified him as part of the 100 person elite cabal (including Bill Gates and George Soros) who are the "puppet masters" behind the Democratic party. Elon was widely celebrated by the left and overnight became a persona non-grata when he started questioning their ideals, then became public enemy number one when he aligned himself with Trump.

Elon didn't mince his words in identifying Reid as part of the cabal who were known to be cozy with Jeffrey Epstein. According to Musk, Hoffman and other billionaires seemed nervous with the release of the Epstein files if Trump was to be elected as POTUS.


I saw this on my feed because I have watched many vids of this channel. Young dude randomly walks up to rich people and gains advice on business and financial literacy, but recently he kind of sold out because a lot of famous people now use his channel for PR purposes. Reid made a very controlled appearance. He has been all over youtube as of late. It's also strangely coincidental to me that Bill Gates made the recent announcement of him giving away most of his fortune before he dies. These seem to be PR campaigns done by Hoffman and Gate's people to endear them to the public, so if/when the Epstein files get released, public sympathy is in their favor.

 
Just another gnostic transhumanist. Tech is lousey with em.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
Ididnt knew the dude. But i dont think were gonna ever seen the Epstein list.
Click to expand...
He is definitely not well known until recently and that was by design. He kept himself hidden for decades, and recently became internet famous, sorta.
 

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman's ties to Jeffrey Epstein face Trump-ordered investigation​

In the wake of the newly released Epstein files last week, President Donald Trump ordered an investigation into Democrats mentioned in the files -- including LinkedIn co-founder and major Democrat donor Reid Hoffman.

On Tuesday, when pressed by ABC News' Mary Bruce, Trump lashed out about the files, saying Democrats should face scrutiny. Specifically, he called out Hoffman by name, saying, "Hoffman, in my opinion, should be under investigation."

"He's a sleazebag," Trump added.

Hoffman's ties to Epstein have previously been reported -- including a trip he took to Epstein's island. Hoffman has said he regretted the relationship, which he said surrounded fundraising for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

No victim of Epstein’s sexual exploitation has made any public allegation of wrongdoing by Hoffman.

In 2019, Hoffman told AXIOS, "My few interactions with Jeffrey Epstein came at the request of [then-MIT Media Lab Director] Joi Ito, for the purposes of fundraising for the MIT Media Lab. Prior to these interactions, I was told by Joi that Epstein had cleared the MIT vetting process, which was the basis for my participation. My last interaction with Epstein was in 2015. Still, by agreeing to participate in any fundraising activity where Epstein was present, I helped to repair his reputation and perpetuate injustice. For this, I am deeply regretful."

This jagoff's pretending he's all for the release of the Epstein files after he has again been tied to the issue because of the recent events. Gee, maybe if he didn't help Epstein repair his image, all files would've been released by now. This is happening on Elon's platform no less. I wonder if he and Bill Gates managed to pay someone to scrub their names off the files.

 
Uh, It makes it significantly harder to push for the verifiable lie it’s was ever a partisian issue involving only one political party. Epstein had ties to gun runners from the Iran contra affair. This was decades old by the time 2016 election happened.
The only credible person not full of shit about all this stuff is George Carlin.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
. My last interaction with Epstein was in 2015. Still, by agreeing to participate in any fundraising activity where Epstein was present, I helped to repair his reputation and perpetuate injustice. For this, I am deeply regretful."

Because no one knew Epstein had seed underage girls in 2015?
 

The Epstein files have thrown gasoline on Elon Musk's feud with LinkedIn billionaire Reid Hoffman​


  • Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman clashed on social media over their past interactions with Epstein after the latest files release.
  • Both business leaders met and corresponded with Epstein. Neither has been implicated in any wrongdoing.
  • It's the latest flare-up in a feud between the two billionaires.
  • Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman are once again trading blows online after the latest release of the Epstein files.

The new round of bickering between Musk and the LinkedIn cofounder kicked off on Friday and lasted throughout the weekend, with the billionaires each lobbing criticism at each other over their inclusion in the Epstein files.

Neither Musk nor Hoffman has been implicated in any wrongdoing related to their past ties to Epstein, who looms large in their social-media spat.

Their latest back-and-forth — the two have publicly criticized each other in recent years — appears to have started on Friday, when Musk reshared a post from Katie Miller that was critical of Hoffman. Hoffman fired back at Musk, posting a screenshot of his past remarks about Trump and the Epstein files.

Why Are Musk and Hoffman Arguing Over Epstein Island? Epstein Files Emails Spark New Row

Recent documents released by the US Justice Department have revived tensions between Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman, particularly surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. An email from Epstein to Musk revealed that Hoffman had visited Epstein's private island, prompting Musk to assert he was aware of Hoffman's visit and had declined all invitations from Epstein.

The latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files dropped by the US Justice Department has dragged two big Silicon Valley names back into the spotlight, and reignited a nasty public argument between them on X. Among the documents is a December 11, 2014 email from Epstein to Elon Musk. In it, Epstein mentions that Reid Hoffman had just been on his private island the previous weekend. He then asks Musk if he plans to be in the Caribbean for Christmas or New Year’s.



Turns out everyone mentioned is in there. This guy, Peter Thiel, Elon.

What a bunch of sick fucks.
 
"Epstein used Reid being there to try to get me to go," Elon

Its not like we seen the emails with him wanting go...
 
