International Who is more evil: Israel or Iran

Why are you calling Iran evil? Smh they are the ones who got bombed

They are not genociding and organ harvesting children unlike Isreal, and is not attacking peaceful neighboring countries for doing science
 
Can’t wait for this thread to be full of “ well Israel has gay people so obviously they’re less bad” while they’re the same people who usually want to take away LGBT rights domestically lol
 
None are evil. They just got stuck with religious and historical baggage. Both are sabotaging their own futures.
 
Iran has never launched a conventional invasion of another country. They are active and assertive in the region through asymmetric and hybrid warfare. One could say dominance seeking.
Israel has invaded other countries first — several times — as part of its military doctrine of preemption. No nation on the world is evil. There are only governments protecing their interests.
 
They're both terrible, Israel is worst by far, the death toll their wars in the middle east have caused is astronomical. The Arab spring was their effort via the US. Ukraine will now be given to Putin in exchange for Iran being given to Israel. Basically the majority of war since WW2 can be attributed to Israel.

US does what the Zionists in Israel want via mossad.

This is what things like Epstein are all about. Your current war with Iran is why the Epstein files are remaining hidden.

Israel essentially gained leverage over the worlds superpower after WW2 by compromising it's rulers, it's media and the entertainment industry. Largely through blackmail, but there's assassination, false flag operations and use of drugs to make people insane when they're going off script.

The sheer scale of it all is staggering and I think that puts Israel head and shoulders above the rest.
 
Imagine supporting one group of religious crazy people over another.

Its like asking if you want your penis burned or chopped off.

I voted burned, at least the bleeding parts get cauterized <codychoke>
 
Isreal is a genocidal terrorist state thats must be denuclearized.
 
Both are shit but Israel is able to destroy us from within so they're the bigger threat by a country mile.
 
Let's say that any country that dozens of thousands of women and children in less than two years, actively shoots aid humanitarian workers, levels hospitals to the ground, bomb refugee camps with 2,000lb bombs, institutionalise rape in prisons where people are detained without due process and glamorise it on national TV, starve a population that it has prevented to get out of a densely populated area by blocking all aid, colonize land everyday by sending religious fanatic settlers that it arms to expell Grandma from the house of her ancestors and have those settlers protected by the army...

Let's say that this country is not evil at all because a little of israeli-american sherdoggers who see America as a cash cow told me that.
 
If you're Gen X or older and said Israel... you're a fool and a coward or both.

We all remember Iran invading U.S. Soil taking U.S. Hostages for 444 days and screaming "Death to America". This was the lead story on the news casts ever single night for well over a year and we had a President that was a feckless pussy allowing it to continue.

While Reagan put his hand on the bible to take the oath, our hostages were in the air returning to America, because Iran feared real U.S. leadership. They never paid retribution for invading and seizing our embassy and imprisoning our citizens, simply for being Americans.

If Iran had put down their arms in the Middle East, there would have been peace. If Israel did, there would have been genocide.
 
