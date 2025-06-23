Let's say that any country that dozens of thousands of women and children in less than two years, actively shoots aid humanitarian workers, levels hospitals to the ground, bomb refugee camps with 2,000lb bombs, institutionalise rape in prisons where people are detained without due process and glamorise it on national TV, starve a population that it has prevented to get out of a densely populated area by blocking all aid, colonize land everyday by sending religious fanatic settlers that it arms to expell Grandma from the house of her ancestors and have those settlers protected by the army...
Let's say that this country is not evil at all because a little of israeli-american sherdoggers who see America as a cash cow told me that.