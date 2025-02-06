  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Who is more annoying to listen to? Merab or Sean?

Merab yapped a lot in the last two press conferences but good lord, I had to close the UFC 312 pre fight press conference with Strickland. Dude has a one track mind and constantly rambles, goes on tangents and talks in circles. I don't care what he has to say but every when every question gets routed to his usual shtick, it is beyond annoying.
I'd actually listen to Merab over him, tbh. Both yappers tho.
 
I literally can't listen to Sean for more than a few seconds then I'm out.

im-out-nope.gif
 
Sean and it isn't even close
 
Sean Strickland recites pre written lines. If you take him off script in any capacity he just looks like his usual retarded self. He's said the exact same shit all week in the media about the short bus etc. That's why Dricus had a comeback ready.

When Dricus burnt him with the line about not being around kids with his mustache he had a brain malfuncntion and essentially said DUHHHHHHHHHHHHHH WHATEVER DUDE

He's the epitome of a clown. Insults people for crying, then proceeds to cry like a baby in front of millions of viewers because his daddy clipped him on the ear a couple times.
 
Listened to 312 presser 3 times while working because of Sean.

I have no idea who Merab is.
 
How is this even a question? The only guy more annoying to listen to than Strickland is Colby. And I'm even sure about that since I stopped to listening to Colby years ago.
 
Merab. Simply because i despise fighters who beg their future opponents to mwntuon their name because their fights cant do any talking.

Sean is like that trailer park trash/ nascar kind of funny
 
These guys are both rough, but I'd rather listen to them narrate The Silmarillion than listen to Bryce Mitchell or Colby.
 
Sean clearly. Merab is just an excited little guy bringing that short ugly dude energy. Probably a good dude though. Sean is human garbage who needs a lot of help that he isn't getting
 
Merab has kind of earned the attitude. He’s been doubted his whole UFC run. He’s clearly the best BW on the planet, imo.

Set himself back by playing second fiddle to Aljo. Admirable, but it definitely costed him money, and three years near the end of his prime. He could have possibly had several defences already.

His head has gotten a little big. But nothing I really care about. Just stop having confrontations with Joe Blow from Kokomo fans.

He’s earned the right to crow a bit.
 
Can they sometimes be annoying? Yes.
Still, different personalities are needed or else all press conferences would be so dull. Imagine having 12 Leon Edwards on stage instead every PPV.
 
I thought this was going to be Merab vs. Sean O'Malley. Was like how is that even a comparison. But Strickland? Man I haven't clicked on a single video of his since DDP made him cry. My estimation of him as a man plummeted that day. He's a grown up version of an abused kid who is too pussy to break the cycle, which sorry I just don't repsect, and lashes out at the world in ignorance as if the world needs another carbon copy of that shitbum template. Fuck that guy. I'd rather Merab waterboard me with his verbal diarrhea than hear Sean's worn out act.
 
Neither of them are annoying. Merab is more interesting because he is so weird. Sean is just doing some professional wrestling thing.
 
Strickland for sure. I don't really bother with what Merab says.
 
