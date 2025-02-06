Who is more annoying to listen to? Merab or Sean?

Sean Strickland recites pre written lines. If you take him off script in any capacity he just looks like his usual retarded self. He's said the exact same shit all week in the media about the short bus etc. That's why Dricus had a comeback ready.



When Dricus burnt him with the line about not being around kids with his mustache he had a brain malfuncntion and essentially said DUHHHHHHHHHHHHHH WHATEVER DUDE



He's the epitome of a clown. Insults people for crying, then proceeds to cry like a baby in front of millions of viewers because his daddy clipped him on the ear a couple times.