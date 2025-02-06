Who is more annoying to listen to? Merab or Sean?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2016
- Messages
- 3,530
- Reaction score
- 6,201
Merab yapped a lot in the last two press conferences but good lord, I had to close the UFC 312 pre fight press conference with Strickland. Dude has a one track mind and constantly rambles, goes on tangents and talks in circles. I don't care what he has to say but every when every question gets routed to his usual shtick, it is beyond annoying.
I'd actually listen to Merab over him, tbh. Both yappers tho.
I'd actually listen to Merab over him, tbh. Both yappers tho.