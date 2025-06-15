Who is gonna get the shot at the Jack and Islam winner?

ExitLUPin
Brady has been on a tear since Belal loss. 1st to finish Leon.
Shavkat still undefeated and is coming back. His last fight was a title eliminator that he beat Ian in.
Belal just lost the title.
Kamaru resurgence best performance in years.
Ian beat Prates albeit unimpressively and was nearly KOd.
Morales on the hunt for top 5.
How are they gonna sort this out?
