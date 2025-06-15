Who is gonna get the shot at the Jack and Islam winner?

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
32,093
Reaction score
50,109
Brady has been on a tear since Belal loss. 1st to finish Leon.

Shavkat still undefeated and is coming back. His last fight was a title eliminator that he beat Ian in.

Belal just lost the title.

Kamaru resurgence best performance in years.

Ian beat Prates albeit unimpressively and was nearly KOd.

Morales on the hunt for top 5.

How are they gonna sort this out?
 
markg171 said:
What makes you think JDM and Islam are even fighting
Click to expand...

It's all but confirmed.... Islam officially vacated the title. Obviously it's next. Dana basically confirmed it in the presser for the Belal and Jack fight before they fought. Someone asked him about Islam and Topuria and Dana said we'll see what happens with Belal and Jack that'll decide what we do next.
 
ExitLUPin said:
It's all but confirmed.... Islam officially vacated the title. Obviously it's next. Dana basically confirmed it in the presser for the Belal and Jack fight before they fought. Someone asked him about Islam and Topuria and Dana said we'll see what happens with Belal and Jack that'll decide what we do next.
Click to expand...
barring injuries, yes that is what is expected.
 
ExitLUPin said:
It's all but confirmed.... Islam officially vacated the title. Obviously it's next. Dana basically confirmed it in the presser for the Belal and Jack fight before they fought. Someone asked him about Islam and Topuria and Dana said we'll see what happens with Belal and Jack that'll decide what we do next.
Click to expand...
Islam has never even fought at WW
Shavkat is owed at title fight at WW for the last year
There's new fights at LW

Okay. I'll believe things when I see them.
 
When is Shavkat coming back?

I'd like to see Ian vs Kamaru or Brady vs Kamaru as #1 contender.

I'm sure Usman wants #1 contender fight so he is probably fine with waiting around a bit til he can make some noise about that versus taking another fight sooner and proving he's still at the the top.

Maybe Usman tries to get a fight on the same card as the JDM/Islam fight against Brady or Garry. That would give ufc backup options and the winner can call out the main event winner.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
Islam at 170 sounds nice IMO (Shavkat vs Islam)
2
Replies
31
Views
951
Luffy
Luffy
Kowboy On Sherdog
Sean Brady Slams Ian Garry’s Call for a Title Shot
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
VinceArch
VinceArch
Kowboy On Sherdog
Ian Garry Aims for Title Shot But Willing To Step Aside for Islam Makhachev
2
Replies
31
Views
888
Pequeño Corey
Pequeño Corey
Kowboy On Sherdog
Ex-UFC Champ Belal Muhammad Accepts Ian Garry Callout
2
Replies
21
Views
475
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Kowboy On Sherdog
Ian Garry Says He’s 'In the Conversation' to Face Jack Della Maddalena Next
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
Senzo Tanaka
Senzo Tanaka

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,785
Messages
57,429,107
Members
175,703
Latest member
Dudagameplay

Share this page

Back
Top