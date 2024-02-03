Who is excited for Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov? (UFC fight night)

Davidjacksonjones
The wait is finally over... The highly anticipated battle between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov begins tonight
How excited are you for the fight? Will you be tuning in?
"Imavov and Dolidze are to very evenly matched fighters who are both quite durable. The big thing separating the two of them is volume, where Imavov lands at a much higher rate than Dolidze. In a fight like this, that can be all the difference. Betting on Decision props in five-round fights is always a bit sweaty, but it’s worth it in this case as Dolidze is too tough to get finished, but Imavov will steadily pull away with more output."
Renato Moicano vs Drew Dober is another good fight which will be the co-main
