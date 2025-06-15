Who is Devin Tejada???

StewDogg11 said:
A dolt going by that name scored the main event 48-47 Buckley on the Sherdog play by play lmao.
Click to expand...
So did one of the judges. It's not that crazy a score. The third was relatively competitive and the fifth was clearly Buckley.

Scoring the fight overall for Buckley would be insane but 48-47 Usman isn't.
 
Ares Black said:
So did one of the judges. It's not that crazy a score. The third was relatively competitive and the fifth was clearly Buckley.

Scoring the fight overall for Buckley would be insane but 48-47 Usman isn't.
Click to expand...

No, he scored the fight 48-47 for Buckley. I didn’t know Sherdog had tards like this working for them now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Intermission
Buckleys gonna spark Usman right?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
703
CuckSERVative
CuckSERVative

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,790
Messages
57,429,256
Members
175,704
Latest member
frankmorris1

Share this page

Back
Top