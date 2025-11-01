Who is David Onama and who is Steve Garcia?

And why are these guys headlining a fight card?

At first I thought it was just a completely shit card with no better option, but I see Delija and Acosta there, why is that not the main event?

Maybe I'm not a puritan geek like some of my most extreme sherbros, but fuck I watch pretty much every event and I don't remember a single fight of either of these guys, no memorable moments, nothing.
 
end of the year on the espn deal. quota filler card. maybe they'll do something memorable? 4pm start time is a clear indication of lame. but they're ranked technically. ive never heard of these guys either but fuck it. it's exposure for them and a chance to make us remember them for something right? idk, trying to actually be positive for once lol. i hope nobody gets eye poked and makes a documentary afterwards.
 
No recollection of Onama, although he did just take a unanimous decision victory from Giga, which i don't remember.

Steve Garcia has to be nearing his career twilight, being well over a 10 year veteran already. I mean, he has a loss to Joe Warren. That's like the dawn of time. He's on an impressive win streak, though (despite it being a mixed bag in terms of his opponents' success).
 
Nobody wants to see Acosta fight let alone for 5 rounds. At least these guys are on long win streaks. I think Garcia might have longest one behind Evloev and Murphy.

Its not main event material but hey its Apex card so who cares. Unfortunately the somewhat name fighters fight once in two years. And are waiting for Paramount
 
who-the-fook-is-that-guy.gif
 
It gets said a lot but the card tonight might actually be the worst UFC card ever. Many fans say these are the cards that deliver and hopefully it does but on paper it is pretty rough.
 
You're basically all filthy casuals. Both have been in the UFC for years now. Garcia came into prominence when he went on a big finishing spree and Onama is an athletic, talented guy who is pretty proven against solid competition, also had absolute barnburner fights against Landwehr and Mason Jones. Finishing Santos after facing adversity in the first is a very respectable win too.

The overall card is weak, but not due to the main event.
 
David Onama and Steve Garcia are the people in your neighborhood. In your neighbourhood.

David Onama and Steve Garcia are the people you meet when you're walking down the street. The people that you meet each day!
 
MidgardSerpent said:
You're basically all filthy casuals. Both have been in the UFC for years now. Garcia came into prominence when he went on a finishing spree and Onama is an athletic, talented guy who is pretty proven against solid competition, also had absolute barnburner fights against Landwehr and Mason Jones. Finishing Santos after facing adversity in the first is a very respectable win too.

The overall card is weak, but not due to the main event.
while i may be a white belt in this space, a "casual" i am not. i will say that i have been watching this shit since it was SEG. back when dana white had hair, fucked up teeth, and the clocks counted upwards.

that being said. i appreciate your assessment and i now have a better view of each fighter going in to the card. thank you sir.
 
Koro_11 said:
And why are these guys headlining a fight card?
🇺🇸 Steve Garcia vs. David Onama: Tale of the Tape Summary

The main event of the UFC Fight Night this Saturday, featuring two surging Featherweights with high finishing rates.

| Fighter | Nickname | Pro MMA Record (W-L-D) | Current Streak | Wins by KO/TKO | Wins by Submission |
|---|---|---|---|---|---|
| Steve Garcia | "Mean Machine" | 18 - 5 - 0 | 6 Wins (Active) | 14 | 0 |
| David Onama | "Silent Assassin" | 14 - 2 - 0 | 4 Wins (Active) | 7 | 4 |

Steve Garcia (The Mean Machine)
* Record: 18-5-0
* Key Stat: Currently on a 6-fight winning streak, with 5 of those victories coming via knockout/TKO.
* Style: Known for his powerful striking and high finishing rate (77.8% of wins by finish).
* UFC Striking: Lands 5.18 Significant Strikes per Minute (SLpM).

David Onama (Silent Assassin)
* Record: 14-2-0
* Key Stat: Currently on a 4-fight winning streak.
* Style: A well-rounded finisher, with 7 wins by KO and 4 by Submission.
* UFC Striking: Lands 5.24 Significant Strikes per Minute (SLpM).
* Note: He is the only fighter from Uganda on the UFC roster.

Prediction: This Featherweight main event promises fireworks, as both fighters are riding winning streaks and possess significant finishing ability!
 
Both guys are worthy of being in Apex main event, I think some Sherbros are just losing their shit that two guys who never have had a main event before are getting one against each other.

If either guy was facing someone instead like Pitbull or Dan Ige there would be a lot less complaining. This will probably be a pretty solid fight, relax.

Also Waldo & Delija don't need a 5 round fight, 3 is more than enough for them.
 
‼️Dana White answers a comment asking why the next 2 UFC cards are so bad

“how is it bad, when it hasn’t even happened yet? SHUT THE F**K UP!”

 
Short story:

Garcia has won 6 straight with 5 KO's

He's getting fucked over by ranked squatters like Oretga.

Onama is right behind him.
 
Onama beat Giga and Garcia outclassed Kattar, that's why they got the main event assignment.

As to why Waldo/Ante isn't headlining, nobody wants to watch Waldo fight and both David and Steve have more momentum than him currently.
 
