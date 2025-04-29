Who in the heck is watching the UFC?????

I'm 40 and been watching since 95 or so.



My buddies don't watch anymore. Their pussy, weak bitch teenage and early 20's kids don't watch it



The old farts aren't watching. It's never on at bars / restaurants anymore, at least from what I can tell.



I definitely don't watch anymore - DFW has ruined something that he built that used to be awesome. It's akin to something like a Stretch Armstrong where the original one was incredible but after it got mass produced it became this bumbling pile to rubber goo that no one wanted to buy anymore.



Just who exactly is watching UFC? Is it truly just a product that earns revenue now for simply being on television spamming ads for whatever stupid bullshit?? I honestly have no clue who watches



I'm not saying no one watches, obviously someone is, I just don't know who. It's like the sport has vanished but at the same time more popular than ever? Our local watering hole doesn't even get posters for big events anymore.



The modern UFC can suck on my balls. Thank you