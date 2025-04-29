Who in the heck is watching the UFC?????

I'm 40 and been watching since 95 or so.

My buddies don't watch anymore. Their pussy, weak bitch teenage and early 20's kids don't watch it

The old farts aren't watching. It's never on at bars / restaurants anymore, at least from what I can tell.

I definitely don't watch anymore - DFW has ruined something that he built that used to be awesome. It's akin to something like a Stretch Armstrong where the original one was incredible but after it got mass produced it became this bumbling pile to rubber goo that no one wanted to buy anymore.

Just who exactly is watching UFC? Is it truly just a product that earns revenue now for simply being on television spamming ads for whatever stupid bullshit?? I honestly have no clue who watches

I'm not saying no one watches, obviously someone is, I just don't know who. It's like the sport has vanished but at the same time more popular than ever? Our local watering hole doesn't even get posters for big events anymore.

The modern UFC can suck on my balls. Thank you
 
I have one coworker who is into it. He trains and his son actually fought in the UFC. Aside from that I don't know anyone who watches anymore. I work Saturday nights so I just read the pbp on here.
 
Almost the same as you, also been watching since 95 and now first time ever ive missed 2 shows in a row



read about em the next day here and found out they were lackluster
 
I only watched UFC pay-per-view at bars and they’re always packed with dudes in their mid 20s early 30s

Fact back when I lived in Texas in Dallas (not really all that far from you)
I remember, I watched Adesanya versus Vettori in a bar on Elm street. Like me and a bunch of dudes were standing instead of dancing, staring at the screen.

I made a bunch of friends just by going to the same bar and fight nights. We used to come there and get like giant tables with a group of like 15 people and watch the fights together. People would bring their friends and girlfriends and their wives and stuff. It was fun.
 
every once and awhile at my work I hear the “younger crowd” talking about a fight or the odd time a card but I don’t know anyone who follows every card like myself LOL

Truth be told tho I have missed more Fight Nights this year then ever before, as “the watering down” is hard not to notice now.
 
Definitely not near as popular as when I was young

I'm 41 and most younger guys in my gym aged 30 and under don't care about it. Even my judo dojo isn't filled with fans. The bjj academy I sometimes train at has fans, but some aren't too bothered, while some are nerds who are obsessed

It's definitely not as big as it was
 
Fuck ,first time i am in this boat... Probably when we get older, ,passion for fighting kinda goes away. I still train, but much more carefully, no more going all out, competing is almost 20yrs ago , i dont know if its all dfw foult, but sure he is not helping the case, i just dont care anymore, shit maybe i just need to go on trt.
On the other hand, Donny trump still enjoys fight no?
 
I’m still balls deep in this bitch
Every card is pure ecstasy !
You can’t water down a good KO or Sub
If you want stars go watch TMZ, UFC is an opportunity
 
It felt like it was becoming more mainstream a few years back since it rebounded so quickly from the pandemic. All that momentum is long gone now though
 
that's what everyone keeps saying, but the UFC's financials always say otherwise
 
Like every sherdogger who cries about the UFC, you sound like a dumb ass. Go watch tennis. I hear men who are full of estrogen such as yourself, are into tennis.
 
Dude. I trained. Had a few shitty fights and had three team-mates in UFC.
I'm mid 40's now and the UFC is trash.
I barely get excited and I love combat sports.

It was great from 2002ish for a good 10+ years but the entire foundation has shifted.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Those are always fudged in order to attract more investors.
i don't know, i'm personally not as interested in it, and i think the sport itself is getting watered down by UFC's lack of hustle to get good talent. but are we sure that the dummies who buy into Jake Paul's scam career aren't buying into the UFC?
 
its probably less embarrassing these days to tell strangers you like fake wrasslin
 
