Movies Who in 1994 should have won the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role? (Val Kilmer included)

  • Tommy Lee Jones - The Fugitive

  • Leonardo DiCaprio - What's Eating Gilbert Grape

  • Ralph Fiennes - Schindler's List

  • John Malkovich - In the Line of Fire

  • Pete Postlethwaite - In the Name of the Father

  • Val Kilmer - Tombstone

Takes Two To Tango

It's obvious Val should have been nominated at the least.

But it was super stacked line up.

Who would be your choice?


I honestly didn't think there was anything special about TLJ in the fugitive, as in Oscar worthy.

Val and John were the 2 best followed by Leo
Sometimes the Academy gives like a lifetime achievement award for their body of work. Not necessarily the role. And that's what happened with Tommy Lee Jones imo.
 
