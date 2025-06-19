Who here still supports Jon Jones at this point?

Who here still supports Jon Jones at this point?

  • I'm all in with Jones, no matter what.

    Votes: 6 22.2%

  • I'm supporting Jones, but it's wearing thin with my support.

    Votes: 1 3.7%

  • I don't support Jones, he's wrongfully holding up the HW division.

    Votes: 20 74.1%
  • Total voters
    27
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Just curious what the numbers will be on here.

Please vote, thanks.

source.gif
 
I see the same 2- 3 devoted Jones cock gobblers in all the Jones threads. Yall kow who they are but let's see if they man up and answer role call.

Where yall ball gargling dorks at? Show yourself!!
 
It's the ufc's fault, make the fight if Bones doesn't sign strip him or have Aspinall defend the interim. I do believe Jones will retire and not fight Aspinall.
 
I instinctively feel a knee jerk desire to defend the fighter Jon Jones, because I cannot for the life of me understand how he can be responsible for "holding up the division". If he truly is the issue then the UFC needs to strip him, plain and simple. If he is the problem and the UFC refuses to strip him, that is a UFC problem.

The pathological obsession most people here seem to have with him derives from the fact that they desperately want to see him fight. I would have loved to see Tom v Jones, but I am no more upset at Jon or ducking Tom than I am for Tom ducking Gane, or than I am any time a fighter that I want to see fight is not fighting any and all opposition, whether above or below them in the ranking.

As for the vote:

If the question is, am I happy that he is not fighting then the answer is no.

If the question is, am I a Jon Jones the fighter hater then the answer is no.

If the question is, am I a Jon Jones the person hater then the answer is yes.

Was he the best at one time or another- yes.

Is he still the best on any given day- no.

Is he still the best on a chosen day- maybe.

Will he be the best forever- no.

I think that's more accurate than the specific vote you put up.
 
I support Jones trying to get the payday he deserves for his final fight.

If he cant get paid after all he’s done in the sport, no one ever will.

It’s a gamble for the UFC though. The outcome of the fight will make or break the HW division for the next decade.

Jones isn’t really holding up anything.. the UFC has the power to strip him at any time. They want the fight to happen because there is a massive upside if Aspinall wins.
 
Very thoughtful response, thanks.
 
Aspinall is also playing his part in holding up the division because he’s said he won’t fight unless it’s for the undisputed title.

All three parties are complicit.

- Jones refuses to fight unless he gets his desired pay.
- UFC refuses to strip Jones.
- Aspinall refuses to accept an interim title fight.

Any one of them could change their mind, but for some reason all the blame is directed towards Jones.
 
I totally agree, UFC/Dana has the power to end this charades. But for some reason they have an incredibly long leash for Jon Jones.
 
I proudly haven't supported him for a single second of his career.
Never knew he'd turn into the massive piece of shit that he has, but from the moment I heard he taught himself UFC by watching YouTube, I hated him.
FORESIGHT
<seedat>
 
Depends what you mean by support. I'm still a fan who wants to see him fight because he's amazingly creative and skilled and I acknowledge that he's by far the GOAT. I also think he's a malicious donkey-cock-gobbler who should have a restraining order in place keeping him 500 feet from all other human beings when he's not training or fighting a sanctioned fight. To haters that seems to count as support.
 
