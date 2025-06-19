Who here still supports Jon Jones at this point?

I instinctively feel a knee jerk desire to defend the fighter Jon Jones, because I cannot for the life of me understand how he can be responsible for "holding up the division". If he truly is the issue then the UFC needs to strip him, plain and simple. If he is the problem and the UFC refuses to strip him, that is a UFC problem.



The pathological obsession most people here seem to have with him derives from the fact that they desperately want to see him fight. I would have loved to see Tom v Jones, but I am no more upset at Jon or ducking Tom than I am for Tom ducking Gane, or than I am any time a fighter that I want to see fight is not fighting any and all opposition, whether above or below them in the ranking.



As for the vote:



If the question is, am I happy that he is not fighting then the answer is no.



If the question is, am I a Jon Jones the fighter hater then the answer is no.



If the question is, am I a Jon Jones the person hater then the answer is yes.



Was he the best at one time or another- yes.



Is he still the best on any given day- no.



Is he still the best on a chosen day- maybe.



Will he be the best forever- no.



I think that's more accurate than the specific vote you put up.