Who here is pumped for tonight’s UFC featuring Erik “Ya boy” Anders and Andre “Touchy” Fili?

Can’t wait for these two to put on a show versus their respective opponents!!

Had no idea that these two were still in the UFC but what a great surprise…


People like to complain about lackluster cards put together by Uncle Dana and Co but tonight’s card is loaded.
 
Steve Erceg is meant to get my juices flowing...? :rolleyes: EH ><
 
Tap says both co-main fighters are unranked? :eek: Can't be true, right? :eek:
 
I met Eryk recently. Very chill dude, as it happens. Gave off vibes akin to that one cool stoner uncle or something. He invited me to his grappling match that he just had a couple weeks ago.
 
Yeah, I won't be watching unless something drastic happens (I break my leg and am confined to my apartment). I didn't even bother looking up the fight card. What's the point ? UFC doesn't promote their cards anymore and I'm not going out of my way to find them. They deserve to fail and the company be re-sold to someone who give a shit.
 
I was going to stay home and watch this but decided against it. Instead, I'm going to host a table at the local pride event because Pride > UFC.
 
Looking forward to the co main where their combined record is 2-7 in the last 9.
 
Nice, and cool to know. . . . but I still find him about as exciting as watching paint dry in the cage.
 
"Hey man, you should come to my grappling match. Yeah, I had it a couple weeks ago, you should try to make it."
 
I met Fili's sister (or someone claiming to be his sister, i think she was telling the truth) one night getting fast food walking home while drunk and now I always root for him when he fights for that reason.
 
