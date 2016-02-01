Bobby Boulders
I think seeing our buds gives us an insight into who they really are, deepening our friendships and breaking down the walls that are built up bc the "internet is scary."
EDIT:
Thanks to @Lethal and admins for the sticky.
Special thanks to @Loiosh for the time he puts in to make this thread better.
Here's a list of everyone in the DataBase.
It links to the first picture for each Mayberrian, and you can scroll through them.
If I have missed any pictures that have been posted, please send me a Private Message with the name of the person I missed.
Each picture is named and has space for a note. I have added a few notes but not many. If you would like a note added to a picture of yours, please send me a PM with the info you would like added.
If you would like one or all of of your pictures removed, please send @Loiosh or @Lethal a PM.
Please do not put requests in this thread as space is limited, use PMs.
Thanks.
45ACP
AgentSmecker
Archie Goodwin
Arkain2K
Augustina
Augustus Caesar
AxeMurderer
Bacco
badascan
Barkhouse
BearGrounds
Big Tuppy Hole
Black Angus
Bobby Digital
BOWHUNTER
Brampton Boy
bref
BustaHimes
Byron Pechorin
Captain Davis
cartizel
CaSe
Cheese
chickenluver
choke you
chubbman
CM4
CoolB
CrazyN8
Dizzy
D Train
DustinBeaver
Dusty Rhodes
EgonSpengler
El Chimpo
EliteHandSpeed
EmpireShallFall
equus
EvilDDS
Fallen
Felonius Monk
fightingrabbit
Fijeeto
fonzob1
Fraser B
Frenzy
Friday The 13th
Frode Falch
grinderman
Gyro
