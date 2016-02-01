Social Who Here Has The Guts To Post Their Pic?

I think seeing our buds gives us an insight into who they really are, deepening our friendships and breaking down the walls that are built up bc the "internet is scary."

EDIT:

Thanks to @Lethal and admins for the sticky.

Special thanks to @Loiosh for the time he puts in to make this thread better.

Here's a list of everyone in the DataBase.

It links to the first picture for each Mayberrian, and you can scroll through them.

If I have missed any pictures that have been posted, please send me a Private Message with the name of the person I missed.

Each picture is named and has space for a note. I have added a few notes but not many. If you would like a note added to a picture of yours, please send me a PM with the info you would like added.

If you would like one or all of of your pictures removed, please send @Loiosh or @Lethal a PM.

Please do not put requests in this thread as space is limited, use PMs.

Thanks.

Snapchat-1792757000.jpg



45ACP
AgentSmecker
Archie Goodwin
Arkain2K
Augustina
Augustus Caesar
AxeMurderer
Bacco
badascan
Barkhouse
BearGrounds
Big Tuppy Hole
Black Angus
Bobby Digital
BOWHUNTER
Brampton Boy
bref
BustaHimes
Byron Pechorin
Captain Davis
cartizel
CaSe
Cheese
chickenluver
choke you
chubbman
CM4
CoolB
CrazyN8
Dizzy
D Train
DustinBeaver
Dusty Rhodes
EgonSpengler
El Chimpo
EliteHandSpeed
EmpireShallFall
equus
EvilDDS
Fallen
Felonius Monk
fightingrabbit
Fijeeto
fonzob1
Fraser B
Frenzy
Friday The 13th
Frode Falch
grinderman
Gyro
 
Last edited:
2ljgo08.png


Heikki Mustola
HenryFlower
Human Bass
HUNTERMANIA
HunterSdVa29
HwoarangStyle
Hyperglide
Iapollarecords
indrid
Inigo Montoya
Irenaeus
iThrillhouse
Jackonfire
Jermei
Jkaylor
jtthompson25
kevy2pale
kicks
Kick Strickland
koolinkunming
Kraysla
lakersfan45
LC Shepard
Leklok
Lethal
LionExMachina
Loiosh
M3t4tr0n
Machina Obscura
Malvo
Mammothman
Matt M
MaureenCretis
Metal_Daze
Milgrim
Milliniar
Mimi
Minnja
minotauro rex
MmaGirl10
Mongoosemk12
Monkadelic
Mood Swings
MusclesMarinara
MUSTKILL
NinjaNiK
ObsoleteSoul
odog
oldshadow
Organic Damage
Patof
pcptornado
philth
Phlog
Pliny Pete
Prime Yossarian
Primitivo
ProBoxinginsidr
pv3Hpv3p
ROKKO
RonnyB
Rusk
sanojela
Satanical Eve
saugeye killah
scrubido
shadow_priest_x
ShinkanPo
sickc0d3r
Slick_36
smart.feller
Sober Awakening
SoCalprodigy09
SpiderCrawl
steeldragon
Steve38
Striderrxdj
supra57
TCE
Tebowned
TehDocktah
Thai Domi
That209
Theoctagon
therealdope
TheWalkinDude
TheWorm
thoughtsone
Tony-T
TrainInVain
tremors0815
Troublesome10
vanzella
WalkenWouldOwn
WandySaku2
workdiggitz
Zer
ZERO THEORY
Zookeeper Gabe
Zoolander
__Big_D__
 
The personal info culture here is pathetic. People here are so scared of being judged and ridiculed that they vehemently refuse to show themselves.

Here is me.

ymIOV1v.jpg


I'm sexy, I know.

Who else will forsake the shit culture on this forum and reveal themselves?


Please keep tit/dick pics in my inbox to a minimum (one per person).


On a side note, those of you who are chicken shit, how come? We are buds here. If someone shoops a phallus shaped object to your lips, so what? It's just pwns.


I think seeing our buds gives us an insight into who they really are, deepening our friendships and breaking down the walls that are built up bc the "internet is scary."
 
wish you hadn't posted it. You are ugly and looking at your face upset me.
 
I've posted my pic a bunch. But here's another one.
 
One thing this will help is my penchant for believing people look exactly like their AVs. Like Zer, for instance. I had long believed he looked just like Imanari until I saw his pic somewhere.
 
AmbivalenceKing said:
You think I was maybe being a dick when I told them to go fuck themselves and never came back to said forum?
Click to expand...
Yeah, they probably laughed a lot and said they pwnt you off the internet. Should have laughed it off and stayed friends with your buds.
 
I'm too ugly to play this game
 
Alread vids of me in S&C, but here you go

Cnd39gg.png
 
Qdb1fal.jpg
 
I wouldn't want to put all you to shame with my hair game.
 
brockwon_zpsac9e6b7e.jpg

Hell I'll do it. I've done it before a couple times
 
I dont have the guts bobby, looking good by the way.
 
