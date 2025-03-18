  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Who here has the guts to post a picture of a childhood object you've kept into adulthood...AKA the Tone C better post his Peter Rabbit plate

The_Renaissance said:
Why does he have a human shaped head?!
Click to expand...


It's because there's tiny Japanese dude inside that forms the endoskeleton.

52ea69505c3e3c6d39001071.png
 
My step dad sent me this 18 months or so ago, I assumed it burned in a fire but my mum kept it.

fucking hell sherdog, pic is too large to post
 
fingercuffs said:
My step dad sent me this 18 months or so ago, I assumed it burned in a fire but my mum kept it.

fucking hell sherdog, pic is too large to post
Click to expand...
Can you change the file size to medium when trying to upload it? That will fix it
 
fingercuffs said:
I have literally no idea how to do that, lol
Click to expand...
Alright when you try to post the pic to this thread are you clicking the little image icon? If so after you click the image icon click “drop image or click here” then photo library. Then there should be something to click for extra options that will show the file size.
 
helax said:
Alright when you try to post the pic to this thread are you clicking the little image icon? If so after you click the image icon click “drop image or click here” then photo library. Then there should be something to click for extra options that will show the file size.
Click to expand...
You are a flippin treasure, thank you x
 
Mi found a marble buried in mi parent's backyard from wen mi was a likkle boy gave it tuh mi daughter iono weh di ting is tho lol
 
1000001704.jpg
Somehow someway this of all the childhood items and momentos is the one that's stayed the journey.
-edit- and this glove, bat, and baseball holder my great uncle made me when I was probably a toddler.
1000001705.jpg
 
helax said:
Alright when you try to post the pic to this thread are you clicking the little image icon? If so after you click the image icon click “drop image or click here” then photo library. Then there should be something to click for extra options that will show the file size.
Click to expand...
Probably the greatest QOL improvement ever made here. I'm basically internet/computer illiterate. I had no fucking clue how to add a damn thing
 
The Dark Knight said:
nice :) im a pretty big book collector i have all the original "choose your own adventure" books and some old D&D style ones called "Endless quest" i must have like 900 books
Click to expand...
I've bought 10 bookshelves since I moved in 2023, loads of mine were in storage for 6 years which was torture. Getting them back and adding to the collection has been so lovely but I assumed my Peter Rabbit little case I had as a little girl perished so getting it sent from my step dad brought a very happy tear to my eye.

You carry on collecting, knowledge is power and all that. I'd love a second hand book shop fragrance candle.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,709
Messages
57,046,959
Members
175,515
Latest member
Fritzlton

Share this page

Back
Top