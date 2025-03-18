Who here has the guts to post a picture of a childhood object you've kept into adulthood...AKA the Tone C better post his Peter Rabbit plate

No shit, I still have a Peter Rabbit dinner service on show in my kitchen.View attachment 1087313
I present blue cow my first big boy cup and still with me to this day
Your turn @Tone C you inspired this thread when you failed to show your mug shot.
1980 got him for my bday View attachment 1087315
Why does he have a human shaped head?!
probably because of the lever on the back of his headWhy does he have a human shaped head?!
Can you change the file size to medium when trying to upload it? That will fix itMy step dad sent me this 18 months or so ago, I assumed it burned in a fire but my mum kept it.
fucking hell sherdog, pic is too large to post
View attachment 1087313
I present blue cow my first big boy cup and still with me to this day
Your turn @Tone C you inspired this thread when you failed to show your mug shot.
I have literally no idea how to do that, lolCan you change the file size to medium when trying to upload it? That will fix it
Alright when you try to post the pic to this thread are you clicking the little image icon? If so after you click the image icon click “drop image or click here” then photo library. Then there should be something to click for extra options that will show the file size.I have literally no idea how to do that, lol
You are a flippin treasure, thank you xAlright when you try to post the pic to this thread are you clicking the little image icon? If so after you click the image icon click “drop image or click here” then photo library. Then there should be something to click for extra options that will show the file size.
Probably the greatest QOL improvement ever made here. I'm basically internet/computer illiterate. I had no fucking clue how to add a damn thingAlright when you try to post the pic to this thread are you clicking the little image icon? If so after you click the image icon click “drop image or click here” then photo library. Then there should be something to click for extra options that will show the file size.
nice im a pretty big book collector i have all the original "choose your own adventure" books and some old D&D style ones called "Endless quest" i must have like 900 books
I've bought 10 bookshelves since I moved in 2023, loads of mine were in storage for 6 years which was torture. Getting them back and adding to the collection has been so lovely but I assumed my Peter Rabbit little case I had as a little girl perished so getting it sent from my step dad brought a very happy tear to my eye.nice im a pretty big book collector i have all the original "choose your own adventure" books and some old D&D style ones called "Endless quest" i must have like 900 books