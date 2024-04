Your Account said: When you count in the days from the era youve spent at home while you were young living with your parents- days with your dad/mom,days youve spent in some classrooms, days with your friends spending time together,days with your wife or girlfriend, days with your colleagues at work, days with your kids...

How would the list look like in % aprox? Click to expand...

It would seem my wife is the winner. We been together since we were 15 in 98 and my parents died young so that's a lot of missing time. I often find myself amazed at the passage of time and how we went from punk kids to middle aged in the blink of an eye. It's been on my mind recently , we had a kid recently and it was like the clouds parted for a moment and I remembered every second of the journey from there to here.