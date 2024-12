MMAProfessional said: Belal is pretty good thanks to Rogan where no on remembered the name but Anothony Smith is up there with Lion Heart considering he pretty much gives up in every single loss. Click to expand...

Whenever I think of lionheart I think of the time he could have beaten Jones but because of his heart (and lack of brains) he dismissed the DQ. I think him not retiring 5 fights ago is pretty Lion heart like.My vote goes to Rush gsp. More like what's the rush?