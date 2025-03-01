  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Who Has the Better Wins - Merab or Cruz?

Merab best wins:

John Dodson
Marlon Moraes
Jose Aldo
Petr Yan
Henry Cejudo
Sean O’Malley
Umar Nurmagomedov

Cruz’s Best Wins:
Joseph Benavidez x2
Brian Bowles
Urijah Faber x2
Mighty Mouse
Takeya Mizugaki
T.J. Dillashaw
Pedro Muhnoz

Mods please add a poll I think there are some good arguments to be made for either guy.
 
Different eras, but Cruz's wins are better. Beating mighty mouse and Urijah Faber are better than any of Merab's wins. Plus when Cruz wins a decision it's usually more entertaining than Merab's decisions

Cruz still has the slight edge but I'm definitely not of the "Cruz will never be surpassed" mindset and think that Merab will indisputably exceed his accomplishments eventually and wouldn't really argue if someone claimed he already has.

Considering the insane level of glazing Yan got when he was being called "undefeated" at the time of the Sterling/O'Malley fights, I do find it funny that Merab is not given credit for soundly beating him right after this. Boy that hype sure died out didn't it?

Cruz can only ride off of the Mighty Mouse win for so long. Urijah was not exactly at his peak anymore when Cruz avenged his loss and Benavidez was great but really, what is his signature win? When did he actually beat a top tier guy instead of just having a close fight with one?? Great wins but is that really enough to be the best ever at the only division that seems to keep improving?

I wish Cruz didn't have all of the injuries and had given us a huge body of work to examine but he did sit out for years and his resume starts to rely on "what ifs" and "MMA Math" pretty quickly which I try to avoid when being objective.

Actually, maybe I am voting for Merab. I just had my own hesitation to admit that a new fighter actually was better which is often not the case lol
 
Merab hasn't fought cruzs biggest foe in Keith Petersen. So the choice is clear
 
People will forget the context of a lot of Cruz's fights while remembering the recent context of Merab's fights.

Joe B was undefeated when Cruz beat him. Cruz gave him the first two losses of his career.

Bowles was an undefeated champ who stopped Miguel Torres' 17 fight win streak to get the belt.

Mizugaki was on a 5 fight UFC streak and on the streak of his life when Cruz came back from injury and stopped him in one round.

TJ was at his peak and on roids.

Faber was a former champ and running through everyone who wasn't a champ.

Merab has great wins, arguably against bigger names, but from the 7 you listed, only o'malley, umar and aldo were coming off win streaks when facing him.
 
I'll say Cruz, given the context of both their wins.

Dodson, Moraes, Aldo, and Henry were essentially washed (compared to their primes) when Merab beat them. And Umar was a pup with only 1 top 10 win on his resume.

Cruz beating prime Faber, TJ, and Joe B wins the argument, I think. But Merab is coming for the crown. Two or three more title defenses and he'll have a legitimate argument for BW GOAT.
 
