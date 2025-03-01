Who Has the Better Wins - Merab or Cruz?

Gabe
Merab best wins:
John Dodson
Marlon Moraes
Jose Aldo
Petr Yan
Henry Cejudo
Sean O’Malley
Umar Nurmagomedov
Cruz’s Best Wins:
Joseph Benavidez x2
Brian Bowles
Urijah Faber x2
Mighty Mouse
Takeya Mizugaki
T.J. Dillashaw
Pedro Muhnoz
Mods please add a poll I think there are some good arguments to be made for either guy.
