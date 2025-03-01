Who Has the Better Wins - Merab or Cruz?

Cruz still has the slight edge but I'm definitely not of the "Cruz will never be surpassed" mindset and think that Merab will indisputably exceed his accomplishments eventually and wouldn't really argue if someone claimed he already has.



Considering the insane level of glazing Yan got when he was being called "undefeated" at the time of the Sterling/O'Malley fights, I do find it funny that Merab is not given credit for soundly beating him right after this. Boy that hype sure died out didn't it?



Cruz can only ride off of the Mighty Mouse win for so long. Urijah was not exactly at his peak anymore when Cruz avenged his loss and Benavidez was great but really, what is his signature win? When did he actually beat a top tier guy instead of just having a close fight with one?? Great wins but is that really enough to be the best ever at the only division that seems to keep improving?



I wish Cruz didn't have all of the injuries and had given us a huge body of work to examine but he did sit out for years and his resume starts to rely on "what ifs" and "MMA Math" pretty quickly which I try to avoid when being objective.



Actually, maybe I am voting for Merab. I just had my own hesitation to admit that a new fighter actually was better which is often not the case lol