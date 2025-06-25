Who has the better resume, Aspinall or Derrick Lewis?

AndrewGolota48
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2007
- Messages
- 16,079
- Reaction score
- 4,996
Aspinall best wins: Volkov, Blaydes, Pavlovich, Arlovski (older of course but have Tom his toughest UFC fight)
Lewis best wins: Volkov, Blaydes, Ngannou, Travis Browne, Roy Nelson, Gonzaga
I would have to say Lewis gets the edge via that signature win over Ngannou, the only loss in MMA that Ngannou has never been able to avenge aside from Cisse when he was ridiculously green.
Lewis best wins: Volkov, Blaydes, Ngannou, Travis Browne, Roy Nelson, Gonzaga
I would have to say Lewis gets the edge via that signature win over Ngannou, the only loss in MMA that Ngannou has never been able to avenge aside from Cisse when he was ridiculously green.