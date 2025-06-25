Who has the better resume, Aspinall or Derrick Lewis?

Aspinall best wins: Volkov, Blaydes, Pavlovich, Arlovski (older of course but have Tom his toughest UFC fight)

Lewis best wins: Volkov, Blaydes, Ngannou, Travis Browne, Roy Nelson, Gonzaga

I would have to say Lewis gets the edge via that signature win over Ngannou, the only loss in MMA that Ngannou has never been able to avenge aside from Cisse when he was ridiculously green.
 
Derp. Lewis won the worst fight in HW history over Ngannou. So him winning that staring contest impressed you.

And I like how you ignore losses as though they don't matter. Getting KO'd by Shawn Jordan and Matt Mitrione looks great on a resume.

You're also comparing a 40 year old that's just about done to a 32 year old undisputed champ.

So the better question is whether you could beat a bowl of tapioca pudding in an IQ contest.

Books opened the pudding at -300 vs you FYI.
 
I think it's interesting for the champion to collect all kinds of challenges possible and then if Lewis comes, I'd like to see that.

Or maybe we'll have Tallison.
 
Lewis, and it's not particularly close.

Lewis is kinda like a charles of HW in the sense where he has just fought pretty much everyone at HW. Aspinalls best win is blaydes, Lewis KO'd blaydes too. Also has a win over volkov, Also ngannou. Lewis has lots of bad losses, Like charles. But lots of good wins, like charles. Aspinall is a better fighter but when you win more, you fight less this is common knowledge. so for now, Lewis has a better resume. but he's definitely not the better fighter

Let's not talk about losses though, right? That totally fucks your point lol
It would only fuck his point when Lewis has close to the same amount of fights as tom. Only then will it make a difference, because as it is currently, Lewis has more wins in the UFC than Tom has fights.
 
Lewis, and it's not particularly close.

This is why it’s a kind of disingenuous comparison to make. Lewis is a longtime veteran that has >3x the amount of fights whereas Aspinall is on the uptick building his legacy.
 
This is why it’s a kind of disingenuous comparison to make. Lewis is a longtime veteran that has >3x the amount of fights whereas as Aspinall is on the uptick building his legacy.
I agree 100% percent that it's a disingenuous comparision to make. Thats why i made sure to state that doesn't mean he's a better fighter, Most people have difficulty processing nuance to an argument though.

It's like saying who has a better record at FW, Illa topuria or Max Holloway? then pointing out "Durrrr Illa is undefeated durrrrr" as if that changes the fact Max has 3x more FW wins than Illa.
 
Some of you Jones "fans" have got to be sleeper agents from other fanbases fucking around lmao
 
Yep, has a better resume because of a vast difference in experience. However, using that to imply the fighter on the uprise is no better (as OP is clearly trying to do) is a disingenuous conclusion. It’s just a totally uneven comparison.
 
this is exactly where im coming from, Lewis has a legendary schedule at HW, he's fought the absolute who's who at HW. This cant be denied or taken from him he's fought every single hard challenge resonably possible
"LeWiS gOt ChOkEd OuT bY dC"

Okay so probably does Aspinall. Guy was getting submitted by Stuart Austin at the time lol.
 
