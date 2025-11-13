Who has the better Career, Rory Mac or BJ Penn

Do BJ’s legendary and absolutely ridiculous accomplishments, close fights with way larger men, and martial arts accolades outside of MMA outweigh the also ridiculously long losing streak he had at the end of his career? I love BJ I will say he’s the lightweight GOAT stubbornly for as long as I can but the longer I live the harder it is to say.



Compared to Rory and his great wins vs very stellar competition despite always coming up short for UFC Gold, Rory has a beautiful highlight reel AND great fights whereas BJ either whooped your ass or loses a beat down decision, and Rory beat BJ worse than GSP ever did while BJ basically has a win on George’s in their first fight (you can disagree as much as you want but there’s a reason the GSP vs BJ rematch was made and it was the most viewed fight for a while meaning a lot of people thought BJ won that first fight) and captured the belt that Rory nearly died multiple times trying to capture.



BJ didn’t have great fights, just great wins/titles and an insane highlight reel, whereas Rory was sent by the Just Bleed Gods despite being very dominant earlier in his career and has great fights, good wins and a great highlight reel but he never had the belt.



Lastly, who has the better relationship with their mother and entrance music?