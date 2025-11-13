Who has the better Career, Rory Mac or BJ Penn

Do BJ’s legendary and absolutely ridiculous accomplishments, close fights with way larger men, and martial arts accolades outside of MMA outweigh the also ridiculously long losing streak he had at the end of his career? I love BJ I will say he’s the lightweight GOAT stubbornly for as long as I can but the longer I live the harder it is to say.

Compared to Rory and his great wins vs very stellar competition despite always coming up short for UFC Gold, Rory has a beautiful highlight reel AND great fights whereas BJ either whooped your ass or loses a beat down decision, and Rory beat BJ worse than GSP ever did while BJ basically has a win on George’s in their first fight (you can disagree as much as you want but there’s a reason the GSP vs BJ rematch was made and it was the most viewed fight for a while meaning a lot of people thought BJ won that first fight) and captured the belt that Rory nearly died multiple times trying to capture.

BJ didn’t have great fights, just great wins/titles and an insane highlight reel, whereas Rory was sent by the Just Bleed Gods despite being very dominant earlier in his career and has great fights, good wins and a great highlight reel but he never had the belt.

Lastly, who has the better relationship with their mother and entrance music?
 
Overall , bi penn had a better fighting career …. But their after-career , Rory all the way , he now has a spouse and beautiful children and a very nice house in Montreal. One of my friend love near him and o used to see him 1-2 times a year when o go to mtl to visit him
 
There are fighters with lesser accolades than BJ who I would consider to have better careers through certains points of view but I can't say Rory is amongst them.
It's not like he's got incredible career longevity to make up for not picking up a title, he went 9-4 in the UFC and 14-10 in "high level promotions" including his stint in Bellator and PFL, retiring after losing to a relative nobody at only 33 years old.
 
You're asking who had the better career between a guy who was a two division champion and a guy who never won a single belt?
 
FilipEmoFights said:
Rory beat BJ worse than GSP
Pretty sure a 3 round UD is not better than making someone's corner stop the fight after 4 because the opponent is on the verge of Dying.

FilipEmoFights said:
captured the belt that Rory nearly died multiple times trying to capture.
Rory only had 1 title shot in the UFC so WTF are you talking about.

I love Rory Mac and saw him live at UFC 189, even bought the Rebook T Shirt. BJ had the higher heights in the UFC with a WW title and a LW title reign. Rory could have surpassed him but the UFC grossly under valued and underpaid him so he left and had a great run in Bellator and probably made more there then in the UFC.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
had a great run in Bellator and probably made more there then in the UFC.
Great run is kinda debateable, 3-2-1 including being 1-1 against the best win he got in his time in the promotion and a draw with an ancient Jon Fitch aren't all that great.
 
Losing streaks once a fighter is washed should have zero impact on their legacy. Everyone gets old.
 
Clearly it's Rory. Next question.

Best dressed: Rory MacDonald or Mike Ricci?
 

Rory had potential to be one of the greats, but ended up losing the fights that mattered most: beating Condit for 2 rounds only to gas out and get TKOed in the last 10 seconds of the fight, getting in a slugfest with Lawler when he had pretty significant paths to victory elsewhere etc. BJ was a naturally gifted fighter. Legitimately earned a BJJ black belt in 4 years, won the welterweight title as a lightweight while doing hookers and blow, and the only point in his career when he was training seriously with the Marinovich brothers, he was a dominant LW champion.
 
Prazeres said:
Great run is kinda debateable, 3-2-1 including being 1-1 against the best win he got in his time in the promotion and a draw with an ancient Jon Fitch aren't all that great.
Great run career wise. He made $200k vs Fitch, $150 vs Moose Ozzy, $100k vs Lima 1 plus $250k in a sonsorship with a crypto sponsor. That's $700k for 3 of his Bellator fights. Probably more then his entire UFC run.

He made $59k for his title fight vs Robbie. Not sure that he gets anything else like PPV points since he wasn't a champion.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Great run career wise. He made $200k vs Fitch, $150 vs Moose Ozzy, $100k vs Lima 1 plus $250k in a sonsorship with a crypto sponsor. That's $700k for 3 of his Bellator fights. Probably more then his entire UFC run.

He made $59k for his title fight vs Robbie. Not sure that he gets anything else like PPV points since he wasn't a champion.
fair point
 
Prazeres said:
There are fighters with lesser accolades than BJ who I would consider to have better careers through certains points of view but I can't say Rory is amongst them.
It's not like he's got incredible career longevity to make up for not picking up a title, he went 9-4 in the UFC and 14-10 in "high level promotions" including his stint in Bellator and PFL, retiring after losing to a relative nobody at only 33 years old.
Rory losing to Wonderboy cost me 500 bucks.
 
