Who has the best chance of beating Islam Makhachev?

Morales because the big height advantage. Topuria because his ko power. Prates because of his ko power. Thats about it. Shavkat won't survive against Islam. Garry struggle against Prates in the last round.
 
Shavkat based off size, I know he's listed as 6'1 but he looks a little taller than that and except for his last fight, he's looking to take his opponents out. Islam could make it look easy though, but it's definitely THE fight I want to see most out of all the contenders.
 
right now, i'd say Topuria has a chance to land a right, but the odds are like a 7% chance he can. JDM did land some decent ones, maybe 6-7 total, you'd have to think a topuria bomb could potentially shake things up, especially if islam has a death cut to 155, which is probably what would happen.

besides that, bo nickal might be able to have wrestling enough to defend potentially.

but realistically, i don't see it.

the more interesting match up, would be grappling only in UFC BJJ, against craig jones. the story, the history, the easy promotion, the interest would be there. and then UFC could market Islam as a TWO ORG UFC BJJ and UFC champion, the first in history. that would actually make brett okamoto very happy. that would be the easiest thing to do, most intriguing, and a different aspect to marketing for islam, which they desperately need IMO.
 
Azhcrove said:
he would retire by then
Click to expand...
If I could only see 1 more mma fight, i want to see islam vs chimney. Hes the only I see who beat islam wrestling. Islam has the edge on cardio and striking imo. Very even fight based on each other's advantages
 
Shavkat has the best chance. Grappler vs grappler. Also 19-0 winstreak. Very interesting to watch. Only problem is he is fking injured for so long, he cant be rushed to a title fight. Need a tune up fight first before facing Islam
 
FlyAmericanEagle said:
Topuria?
Shavkat?
Morales?
Prates?
Usman?
Garry?
Belal?

Who do you think and give your reason why.
Click to expand...
Usmen shavkat illia are the only ones around that weight who even have the iq and skills to fight islam..

The best chance would be usmen right now his fight with khamzat short notice spoke volumes..
 
Rdude92 said:
Shavkat has the best chance. Grappler vs grappler. Also 19-0 winstreak. Very interesting to watch. Only problem is he is fking injured for so long, he cant be rushed to a title fight. Need a tune up fight first before facing Islam
Click to expand...
Shavkat's grappling is highly overrated
 
Someone in middleweight who has KO power or wrestling, been saying that he has to fight DDP ages ago.
 
cburm said:
Usmen shavkat illia are the only ones around that weight who even have the iq and skills to fight islam..

The best chance would be usmen right now his fight with khamzat short notice spoke volumes..
Click to expand...
I think Morales can cause problems too just by nature of him being a big dude it will be hard for Islam to implement his gameplan.
 
shavkat and morales probably

But i dont really rank morales' wins over Brady or Burns that highly. Burns has lost 4 straight and Brady is realistically like 5'7 (but lists himself anywhere from 5'9 to 5'11).

I think if you stood them face to face morales may only be an inch taller than islam.

tsarukyan-v-gamrot-weigh-in.jpg


images
 
