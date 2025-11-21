Who has the best chance of beating Islam Makhachev?

right now, i'd say Topuria has a chance to land a right, but the odds are like a 7% chance he can. JDM did land some decent ones, maybe 6-7 total, you'd have to think a topuria bomb could potentially shake things up, especially if islam has a death cut to 155, which is probably what would happen.



besides that, bo nickal might be able to have wrestling enough to defend potentially.



but realistically, i don't see it.



the more interesting match up, would be grappling only in UFC BJJ, against craig jones. the story, the history, the easy promotion, the interest would be there. and then UFC could market Islam as a TWO ORG UFC BJJ and UFC champion, the first in history. that would actually make brett okamoto very happy. that would be the easiest thing to do, most intriguing, and a different aspect to marketing for islam, which they desperately need IMO.