Who Has Terrible Accents?

My aunt's 3rd husband, who was an Irish guy from Boston, died and I took my wife to the funeral. We all went to Cheesecake Factory and ate together afterward. Some of the family from Back East were there. My wife, who is from The Philippines, was asking why Jim's people talk like that. I told her it's because they're from Massachusetts and when they speak they sound like they already had 3 drinks.
 
"Who Has Terrible Accents?"

mad-max-fury-road-thats-bait-meme.gif
 
There is a bunch of countries that have strong funny accents.

But I'd say Indian accent is probably the hardest to remove. Once you grow up with it and it's there and will never leave.
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
My accent tends to change on the day.

Only thing is that I say "innit" way too much. Bad habit my teenaged years.
I'm British but I lived in Canada for many years, and I picked up saying 'eh' at the end of every sentence. Like I do it waaay more than any Canadian I've ever met to the point that it annoys me. Canadians take the mick out of me for saying it so much
 
Zer said:
I'm British but I lived in Canada for many years, and I picked up saying 'eh' at the end of every sentence. Like I do it waaay more than any Canadian I've ever met to the point that it annoys me. Canadians take the mick out of me for saying it so much
I have a Canadian friend I play Xbox with, and he's generally pretty standard as far as his English is concerned, but his "oots" become really pronounced when we start losing games and he gets frustrated...
 
Indians and mainland Chinese. Ugh.
What is worse they have this same accent no matter what language they use.

However I have a pretty strong Slavic/Eastern Euro accent myself so I try not to be too harsh.
 
The question is do you know? I'm a jersey lifer, I didn't think I have an accent, until someone did the water test.
 
