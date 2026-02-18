"Who Has Terrible Accents?"

Caesar_Of_Uranus
@Blue
- Sep 14, 2025
- 543
- 530
My aunt's 3rd husband, who was an Irish guy from Boston, died and I took my wife to the funeral. We all went to Cheesecake Factory and ate together afterward. Some of the family from Back East were there. My wife, who is from The Philippines, was asking why Jim's people talk like that. I told her it's because they're from Massachusetts and when they speak they sound like they already had 3 drinks.