Who has life insurance?

So I was told I should get life insurance. I think it's about $125 for $1 million.

1) Do any of you guys have it?

2) If so, what was your experience. I heard there's one that you can use it as investment and you get it back at end of the term, is this true?

Thanks Sherbros.
 
I have it via work.

And, depending on your provider you CAN get a ROP which you get your premium back if you outlive your term. However, while it's tax free it's zero interest so you're just giving an insurance company a zero interest loan which will be less valuable to you due to inflation. Also only applies if you're American
 
Whole life insurance is like an investment, you’ll get it back once the term is over. Although I use the term investment loosely, its more like a savings account earning no interest. An economics professor stressed to us repeatedly to get whole life insurance while we were young and it would be dirt cheap. I wasn’t smart enough to listen. Term life insurance is like auto or home owners, once its gone, its gone.
 
mjmj said:
Whole life insurance is like an investment, you’ll get it back once the term is over. Although I use the term investment loosely, its more like a savings account earning no interest. An economics professor stressed to us repeatedly to get whole life insurance while we were young and it would be dirt cheap. I wasn’t smart enough to listen. Term life insurance is like auto or home owners, once its gone, its gone.
LOL yeah, it's hard to plan long term when we're in school. We had other priorities.

Okay maybe I shold do the whole life insurance. It's better than losing it forever. Thanks for the info.
 
mjmj said:
Whole life insurance is like an investment, you’ll get it back once the term is over. Although I use the term investment loosely, its more like a savings account earning no interest. An economics professor stressed to us repeatedly to get whole life insurance while we were young and it would be dirt cheap. I wasn’t smart enough to listen. Term life insurance is like auto or home owners, once its gone, its gone.
That's not entirely accurate. Whole life insurance takes a portion of your premium and invests it. But they keep the bulk of your premium. When you die your family gets whatever the policy payout is for your age at death but the savings.
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
That's not entirely accurate. Whole life insurance takes a portion of your premium and invests it. But they keep the bulk of your premium. When you die your family gets whatever the policy payout is for your age at death but the savings.
I could certainly be wrong. I was under the impression that if the policy doesn’t pay out, you get your entire premium amount back. Not accurate?
 
mjmj said:
I could certainly be wrong. I was under the impression that if the policy doesn’t pay out, you get your entire premium amount back. Not accurate?
That's not a whole life premium. That's a ROP one. You're right but it's not really an investment...unless it's undeclared income that you're shelling. You basically pay a higher premium and if you outlive the term, you get it back but with no interest.
 
Nope. Have nobody to really leave it to. Kids will get my savings, property, valuables, and they are all older now. Just don't see the need anymore.
 
PaleMoonlight said:
So I was told I should get life insurance. I think it's about $125 for $1 million.
Who told you to do that? Your wife? Oh, buddy, if she starts whipping up your favourite meal right after you make that first insurance payment, I'd be faking a stomach flu quicker than you can say 'takeout!
 
Nah I ain't never gonna die.

Those filthy Insurance scammers are just trying to take my money.
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
That's not a whole life premium. That's a ROP one. You're right but it's not really an investment...unless it's undeclared income that you're shelling. You basically pay a higher premium and if you outlive the term, you get it back but with no interest.
Yeah, investment was a poor choice of words. Savings would be more accurate. But it does provide some security to your family during the term.
 
When I was younger I had it for a million... thought it was a waste of money so I dropped it.

Nothing now that I'm closer to dying
 
Do you have kids? Why do you need it? For what its worth I have a $500k 20 year policy that cost about $37 a month
 
