No one was as feared as Anderson Silva in his prime. If you weren’t there to see it from the beginning to the end, there is just no way to fully grasp or understand it no matter what history you’ve read or heard, or what highlights you’ve seen. Nothing has since been comparable.



For years, both Jon Jones and GSP while in their primes, pre USADA, did not want to fight him at all. There used to be talks about Anderson VS Fedor when he was still the force that he once was.



Speaks volumes on the balls of Chael Sonnen at the time.