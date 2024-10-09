who has better quality wins between these 2 strikers

AdamWarlock
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2021
- Messages
- 1,508
- Reaction score
- 2,049
both masterful in their crafts
Conor notable wins
Donald Cerrone
Eddie Alvarez
Nate Diaz
José Aldo
Chad Mendes
Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway
Poatan notable wins
Khalil Rountree Jr.
Jiří Procházka x2
Jamahal Hill
Jan Błachowicz
Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland
Bruno Silva
Conor notable wins
Donald Cerrone
Eddie Alvarez
Nate Diaz
José Aldo
Chad Mendes
Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway
Poatan notable wins
Khalil Rountree Jr.
Jiří Procházka x2
Jamahal Hill
Jan Błachowicz
Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland
Bruno Silva