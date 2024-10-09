who has better quality wins between these 2 strikers

Conor of course. Beating featherweight GOAT Aldo, another future great champion Max Holloway. In terms of skill Alex is def way better than Conor as a striker.
 
Alex. But only with context applied.

Max was a baby still.
Porier also not at his best in the wrong weightclass
Chad mendes was on short notice


Eddie and Aldo stand as his best wins


Alex on the other hand beat Strickland right before he went on the streak that turned him into a champ.
Izzy was undefeated at MW when Alex handed him his first loss.
Rest of the list is former champs. rountree not withstanding

Bruno silva needs not be mentioned amongst them.
 
