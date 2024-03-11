Who had more talent - Strikeforce or Bellator/PFL Combined

I remember Strikeforce had a STACKED HW division, and Cormier was an up and coming fighter, who got attention after he won the HW Grand Prix
Ubereem was probably up there with Cormier as a top 5 HW when he was still juicing, as he destroyed Brock
Werdum was also top 5 and would become HW champ in UFC

The other HWs were good, borderline top 15 the time - Barnett, BigFoot, SergeiK, Arlowski - but no match for the top 10 UFC - Cain, JDS, Carwin, Mir, Big Nog, Travis Browne

Strikeforce also had some other great fighters- top 5 in their weightclass - Jacare, Mousasi, Dan Henderson, Luke Rockhold, Gibert Melendez, Nick Diaz, Josh Thompson,

Plus they had some up and comers who become better in the UFC - Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler, Ronda Rousey



Bellator/PFL also had some great fighters, who were top 5 in their weightclass at some point

Eddie Alvarez would become UFC Champ
Hector Lombard was on pace to become UFC champ before he got caught juicing - similar to Ubereem
Michael Chandler/Justin Gaethje - both top 5 LWs
Will Brooks was a huge hype train that didint pan out

MVP Michael Page will become a top 10 WW in the UFC

Vadim Nemkov might be the best LHW outside of Jon Jones
 
Strikeforce easily. They had top guys in their prime who became champs and top contenders in the UFC after they came over. Bellator and PFL is usually guys who already washed out of the UFC or are past their prime. Eddie actually did win the belt, but he was never the best LW and got his shot off a loss and 2 split decision wins and got completely destroyed in his first defense and went 1-1-1 after that.
 
Strikforce looks very good in hindsight. But at the time it was very top heavy with little depth. Lot of the prospects really turned out to be great fighters in the end.

Bellator/PFL has more quality depth across the weight classes. Lot more to work with right now than Striforce ever had. Though Strikeforce had a few bigger name valued guys at the top.
 
Coker really has a great eye for talent. Both orgs were stacked with great fighters

Chandler was already past prime when he got signed (he got murked in 1 min by FW Patricio before that) and he was really competitive with UFC's best LWs. I think Usman, Shabliy, McKee would mop the floor with Chandler tbh. And you also have Tofiq who would be really competitive with Chandler

MVP wasn't really top 5 in Bellator (Lima was better than him and Storley beat him and both of them didn't really had anything for Amosov and Jackson). Koreshkov would beat MVP as well imo and maybe few others (Larkin, Kuramagomedov, Poclit) but those are harder fights to predict

Nemkov and Mix would be champs in the UFC

Eblen and Amosov top 5

Sarvarjon Khamidov, Timur Khizriev, Khasan Magomedsharipov, Norbert Novenyi would also be ranked high in the UFC easily

Aaron Pico is on a roll too, he can KTFO anyone but he can also get finished by them too.
 
