Who had more talent - Strikeforce or Bellator/PFL Combined

zxyss25
I remember Strikeforce had a STACKED HW division, and Cormier was an up and coming fighter, who got attention after he won the HW Grand Prix
Ubereem was probably up there with Cormier as a top 5 HW when he was still juicing, as he destroyed Brock
Werdum was also top 5 and would become HW champ in UFC
The other HWs were good, borderline top 15 the time - Barnett, BigFoot, SergeiK, Arlowski - but no match for the top 10 UFC - Cain, JDS, Carwin, Mir, Big Nog, Travis Browne
Strikeforce also had some other great fighters- top 5 in their weightclass - Jacare, Mousasi, Dan Henderson, Luke Rockhold, Gibert Melendez, Nick Diaz, Josh Thompson,
Plus they had some up and comers who become better in the UFC - Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler, Ronda Rousey
Bellator/PFL also had some great fighters, who were top 5 in their weightclass at some point
Eddie Alvarez would become UFC Champ
Hector Lombard was on pace to become UFC champ before he got caught juicing - similar to Ubereem
Michael Chandler/Justin Gaethje - both top 5 LWs
Will Brooks was a huge hype train that didint pan out
MVP Michael Page will become a top 10 WW in the UFC
Vadim Nemkov might be the best LHW outside of Jon Jones
