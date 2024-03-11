Who had more talent - Strikeforce or Bellator/PFL Combined

Coker really has a great eye for talent. Both orgs were stacked with great fighters



Chandler was already past prime when he got signed (he got murked in 1 min by FW Patricio before that) and he was really competitive with UFC's best LWs. I think Usman, Shabliy, McKee would mop the floor with Chandler tbh. And you also have Tofiq who would be really competitive with Chandler



MVP wasn't really top 5 in Bellator (Lima was better than him and Storley beat him and both of them didn't really had anything for Amosov and Jackson). Koreshkov would beat MVP as well imo and maybe few others (Larkin, Kuramagomedov, Poclit) but those are harder fights to predict



Nemkov and Mix would be champs in the UFC



Eblen and Amosov top 5



Sarvarjon Khamidov, Timur Khizriev, Khasan Magomedsharipov, Norbert Novenyi would also be ranked high in the UFC easily



Aaron Pico is on a roll too, he can KTFO anyone but he can also get finished by them too.